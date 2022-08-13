Newtownards teenager Lucy McGonigle officially named the world’s fittest teen after fending off global talent pool to seal gold delight in Wisconsin

Lucy McGonigle emerged on top up against opponents from around the world in global competition

Newtownards schoolgirl Lucy McGonigle is now officially the fittest teenager in the world.

In Madison, Wisconsin last weekend, the 15-year-old won her age group at the World CrossFit Games.

The Regent House pupil overcame opponents from America, Spain, Iceland and France to take the much sought-after gold medal in front of thousands of CrossFit fans at the Alliant Energy Center.

CrossFit is a high-intensity fitness regime incorporating Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics, kettlebell lifting, strongman events and a range of other exercises.

The World CrossFit Games is the competitive version of the training programme, pitting the world’s fittest athletes against each other in a series of events. The Games are broadcast live on American television and streamed around the world.

Last Sunday, McGonigle took the girls’ 15 and under title with a string of impressive displays in such curiously-named events as the Skills Chipper, Parallel Elizabeth, Mixed Mode Madness and Carrying Karen.

It was a proud moment forr the prevailing Lucy, who claimed silver in the same age category last summer.

Reflecting on her incredible week in Wisconsin, she said: “I’m really delighted to have won the Crossfit Games.

“The programming was definitely different and more challenging this year compared to last year, but it was a good test of my skills. It was great to win the title after coming so close in 2021.

“When I started CrossFit at nine years old, I dreamed to one day compete at the CrossFit Games, so it was a dream come true when I competed for the first time last year.

“But to actually win the title is just amazing. It’s way beyond my wildest dreams.

“I can’t wait to see what the next few years of hard work bring for me. Eventually, I want to compete in the senior competition at the CrossFit Games, but I’m also involved in competitive weightlifting so I have a few different options.”

While the World CrossFit Games is a global event, weightlifting offers the Ards teenager an Olympic pathway. Lucy is part of the British Weightlifting training programme and was recently named in the Team GB squad for the European Championships.

McGonigle first picked up weights when she went to the gym to improve her strength for swimming. The keen athlete raced competitively for Ards Swimming Club before switching focus to CrossFit.

She explained: “I joined CrossFit Enable in Dundonald when I was only nine as a way of getting fitter and stronger. I really enjoyed it and I just stuck with it.

“My coach Sam Duckett has really helped me every step of the way. I train four hours a day. With support from Sam and my parents, I am able to balance to my training and my schoolwork.

“It’s worth the hard work when you win competitions like the CrossFit Games.”

Her work in the gym has certainly paid off. The 15 year-old can deadlift 130kg, back squat 105kg and run 5k in 23 minutes.

Next year, McGonigle plans to return to Wisconsin for the 2023 World CrossFit Games, where she will hope to land gold in the Under-17 section before eventually graduating to the senior women’s competition.