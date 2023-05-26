NFL star visits Belfast as Pittsburgh Steelers awarded rights to expand brand in NI and ROI

Pictured at Newry Town Hall are Feargal McCormack (left), Managing Partner of PKF–FPM Accountants, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (centre) and Daniel Rooney, Director of Business of Development & Strategy at Pittsburgh Steelers (right). Pic: Darren Kidd/Press Eye

Daniel Rooney (left), Director of Business of Development & Strategy at Pittsburgh Steelers, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (right) and John Harte (centre), Head of Policy and Innovation, Sport NI. Pic: Darren Kidd/Press Eye.

Six-time Super Bowl champions Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to host an NFL game on the island of Ireland in the future after the franchise was awarded the rights to expand their brand here.

Representatives from the club are visiting Northern Ireland following the NFL’s Global Markets Programme award.

As part of the award, the Steelers can now carry out in-person activities such as fan and youth football, as well as enabling the franchise to partake in corporate sponsorship, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships across Ireland.

The club said that as part of its long-term planning, it hopes to play an NFL game in Ireland.

Pictured at Newry Town Hall are Feargal McCormack (left), Managing Partner of PKF–FPM Accountants, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (centre) and Daniel Rooney, Director of Business of Development & Strategy at Pittsburgh Steelers (right). Pic: Darren Kidd/Press Eye

To mark the success of the Global Markets Programme, the Steelers’ former quarterback Kordell Stewart, who played for the franchise between 1995 and 2002, and its Director of Business of Development and Strategy Daniel Rooney, visited Newry and Belfast on Friday.

It follows their visit to Dublin’s Croke Park on Thursday.

The Steelers were founded in 1933 by Art Rooney, whose great-grandparents, James and Mary Rooney, emigrated to Canada from Newry before the family eventually settled in Pittsburgh.

The Rooney family still own the Steelers and the franchise’s President Art Rooney II, said they are looking forward to “growing our fanbase and the love of American Football” on the island of Ireland through the Global Markets Programme.

“My family has deep roots throughout Northern Ireland and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organisation,” he said.

“My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador.”

Croke Park played host to the Steelers’ and Chicago Bears’ pre-season game in 1997, which is still the only NFL game to ever be played in Ireland.

The game was made possible in large part to the Steelers’ late Chairman, Dan Rooney.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a welcome return to Croke Park, where they played in the first ever NFL game in Ireland in 1997.

The Global Markets Programme license will enable the Steelers to bring back some of the initiatives instituted by Dan Rooney, as well as to bring some new ones forward.

The team has already launched dedicated Irish social media accounts and intends to hold its first in-market event this upcoming season by hosting a fan watch party.

“We are thrilled the Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded the marketing and commercial rights to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” said Brett Gosper, Head of NFL Europe & UK.

“With their deep roots and heritage, the Steelers make for a fantastic partner in helping to grow and engage with the passionate NFL fan base across the island of Ireland.

“Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the league and all 32 clubs, and the Global Markets Programme will continue to help accelerate the momentum and interest in our sport around the world.”

As part of the Global Markets Programme initiative, NFL clubs have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club has the rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.

Following the granting of the programme for Northern Ireland and Ireland, the Steelers are looking to host a series of events for new and existing fans and will work to connect the club’s fans here directly with Pittsburgh.