NI bookmakers and bingo halls receive go ahead to open on Sundays

Bookmakers and bingo halls in Northern Ireland are now allowed to open on Sundays (Credit: Scott Wilson/PA)

Bookmakers have said it’s unlikely they’ll be open for business this Sunday, despite being legally allowed to do so for the first time.

In the first shake up of Northern Ireland’s gambling laws since 1985, legislation was given royal assent on Tuesday.

The change will apply to an estimated 295 betting shops trading in Northern Ireland as well as bingo halls.

Opening will also be allowed on Good Friday from next year, but will remain closed on Christmas days including those that fall on a Sunday,

The Irish News report that an update from the Department for Communities caught affected businesses by surprise as they hadn’t expected the progress to be made until later this year.

The Betting Gaming Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 was introduced by the communities minister Deirdre Hargey.

As it had not passed through the final stages before the Assembly mandate ended in March, it was assumed the legislation could be left in limbo.

It’s reported that the email from the Department to businesses read: “I am very pleased to inform you that DfC has just today received confirmation that the legislation has received Royal Assent and becomes law today, April 26 2022.”

It also confirmed that Sunday opening will be allowed from this weekend.

The Northern Ireland Turf Guardians’ Association (NITGA) is the representative body for bookmakers in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson welcomed the news, but advised customers it was unlikely that many betting shops would be open in time for Sunday.

“Retail bookmakers welcome confirmation that the first significant gambling legislation in almost forty years has now become law and includes the removal of the prohibition of bookmaker shops opening on Sundays,” they said.

“This is a positive development addressing a longstanding anomaly whereby customers were able to place bets online, on a racecourse, or at a bookmaker shop across the border on Sundays but were unable to go to a bookmaker shop in Northern Ireland. Given that such a significant number of sporting events take place on a Sunday, demand had to be met elsewhere, including through illegal betting in pubs and clubs.”

While Sunday opening is now permitted, they added: “Customers may, however, find that their local bookmaker is not open on a Sunday and should check opening hours before attending on Sundays. The timing of the law coming into force is earlier than anticipated and it had been expected this would not take place until mid to late May. Preparation is now underway for Sunday opening which is expected to lead to the creation of up to 250 part time jobs.”

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Bill completed its final stage in the Assembly on 8 March, at which point it is referred for Royal Assent. Royal Assent usually takes 6 to 10 weeks.

“The Department can confirm that the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 became law on 26 April 2022.

“This means that from 27 April, premises based bookmakers here can trade on Sundays and Good Fridays.”