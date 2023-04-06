NI champion jockey Tony McCoy celebrates his greatest moments with unique artwork

AP McCoy breaking the record for the most wins in a single season

Famous for his exploits in the saddle, now it looks like champion jockey Tony McCoy is trying his hand with something other than a whip — creating art.

The record-breaking Co Antrim jockey has launched his own unique art collection celebrating his most memorable moments throughout his 23-year career.

Sir Tony’s collection is made up of five pieces, infused with turf from Cheltenham and Aintree racecourses and needles from the jump hedges at Aintree, thus ensuring the ‘DNA’ at the heart of his greatest moments is part of the art itself.

A print celebrating McCoy's Gold Cup victory

One piece features the figure 4,357 — the incredible number of wins he racked up — against the backdrop of the most famous rides of his career.

Another shows the victorious McCoy following his 1997 Gold Cup victory, which he clinched in only his second attempt.

“The Gold Cup is the pinnacle of the sport, that’s the one you really want to win, it’s the Champions League, it’s a major. When you win this, you really know you’ve done your job,” Sir Tony said.

McCoy on the saddle of Don't Push It

One piece captures the champion jockey when he broke the record for riding the most winners in a season at 289 — a record that had stood for 55 years before McCoy surpassed it in 2002. On the record, Sir Tony said it will always be his “greatest achievement”.

The biggest race on the calendar has always been the Grand National at Aintree, a win which had eluded Sir Tony for years until he rode to victory on Don’t Push It in 2010.

Sir Tony in the studio

One artwork celebrating this win features the famous green and yellow hoops of the horse’s owner, JP McManus.

“I was very good at convincing myself I could win the Grand National. I believed it would always happen, I just wish it hadn’t taken so long,” Sir Tony said on the victory.

The final piece commemorates Sir Tony’s 20 consecutive Champion Jockey titles, depicting highlights of the two-decade winning spree.

One piece depicting AP McCoy's 20 consecutive Champion Jockey titles

In conjunction with Icons Art, in addition to the five original artworks, 20 limited edition prints have been produced of each image, signed by McCoy. The collection will be presented by Sir Tony at Aintree next week.

Speaking on his career, Sir Tony said he was “very lucky”.

“I went through a period of time when racing was at its best and I had a lot of good people around me to make it happen. But you also need to have a good work ethic and discipline, and you need to believe you can be successful,” he said.

Andy Drysdale of Icons Art said: “It was wonderful to see Sir AP’s most memorable moments come to life in the studio where he took part in the process of creating the original artworks.

“Listening to his stories behind each moment and watching him create the pieces himself added to the uniqueness of this collection. Whilst there are many works of art in existence that involve Sir AP, this is the first time he has created artwork himself.”