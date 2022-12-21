NI pair miss out on BBC SPOTY Unsung Hero award

Gary Lineker during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022 held at MediaCityUK, Salford. Picture date: Wednesday December 21, 2022. PA Photo.

Two people from Northern Ireland have missed out on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award.

Belfast teenager Anna Pim and Mary O’Hagan from Ballyronan, County Derry, had been shortlisted for the prize but in the end were pipped at the post by Mike Alden, who set up a football club in one of Bristol's most deprived areas 10 years ago.

The Northern Irish duo were one of eight finalists nominated for the award during the star-studded ceremony, which was presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, in Salford tonight (Wednesday).

The Unsung Hero award celebrates volunteers who make a positive impact in their community by enabling participation in grassroots sports.

Anna (18) is creating a legacy of coaches and volunteers for hockey in Northern Ireland while also addressing player welfare through her At the Heart of the Game programme. This equips clubs and individuals with skills and tools to address coronary safety.

Meanwhile, Mary is a qualified mental health swim coach and set up the Ballyronan Bluetits open water swimming club two years ago.

She struggled with depression and anxiety after having her first two children, who were born blind. She battled with her mental health during subsequent pregnancies and began cold-water swimming to improve her physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, England striker Beth Mead won the main Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The 27-year-old Arsenal player, who is currently sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was the star of England's success, scoring six goals to secure the Golden Boot and also being chosen as UEFA's player of the tournament.

Mead won the public poll ahead of England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes and Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead.