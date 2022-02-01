NI sports presenter Orla Chennaoui ‘devastated’ to miss out on Winter Olympics after Covid close contact

Northern Ireland born sports presenter Orla Chennaoui has said she is “devastated” after Covid has forced her to miss out on reporting on the Winter Olympics next month in China.

The Eurosport presenter (42) is originally from Draperstown and now lives in Amsterdam with her husband and two children.

Sharing an update on her Instagram page, she said a close contact has meant she can no longer travel to Beijing.

"I’m devastated to say I won’t now be going to Beijing after all. Because of a close contact with Covid, I now can’t travel to China to cover the Winter Olympics, due to Games-time protocols,” she said.

"To say I’m disappointed would be a massive understatement. I was so looking forward to getting up close to these Games and bringing all the stories from within.”

She added: “The work that’s gone into the whole process already, including the international childcare logistics and emotional prep for both me and the kids to be away from home for 3.5 weeks has all been a mammoth job in itself.

"But these are the times we live in. Best of luck to all the athletes out there and everyone involved with the Games.”

Beijing 2022 is set to take place between February 4 and 20, marking the 24th Winter Olympics after the first event was held in 1924 in Chamonix, France.

Beijing will also now be the first ever city to host both the Summer and Winter games.

Over 16 days, athletes will compete in a total of 109 medal events.

Among those competing will be 50 Team GB athletes including 27 men and 23 women.