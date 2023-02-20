NI to host tug of war world championships with 70 countries roped in

It will be the first time that the indoor version of competition has been held here

Tug Of War: Up to 70 countries pulled in as Northern Ireland host World Championships for first time

For the first time, Northern Ireland has ‘pulled together’ to secure Templepatrick as the host town for the indoor tug of war world championships.

The outdoor European competition was held in Belfast in 2015, but now the indoor version — which athletes have affirmed is ”very different” — will be on the global stage in Co Antrim on March 8.

Almost 70 countries compete in the world championships, which are usually held every two years, although 2022’s event was postponed until now due to the Covid pandemic.

Originally planned for the Netherlands, the contest is expected to bring in around £300,000 to the local economy when it runs over four days next month.

Clubs from across Northern Ireland have joined to make up the national team for this tournament.

David Telford, secretary of the NI Tug of War Association, said the squad have “punched above their weight” in both the outdoor and indoor activities previously.

“In the last 12 or 14 years, NI have dominated the 560kg weight category and done well in the 600kg, which are two of the lighter categories in the world weights.”

For around the last six months, pullers, as they are called, have travelled from as far as Mullingar in Co Westmeath and Cushendall in north Antrim to the Co Tyrone town of Ballygawley, to train for the latest world competition.

North Dublin native Jenny Barker (43) makes the two-hour journey from the Republic around four nights a week and is the only female amongst over 30 men to be joining Team NI this year.

She now pulls with the Country Club in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, who won world titles in 2012, 2014 and 2020.

“My mother and father pulled tug of war and I originally started pulling on my mother’s team when I was 16,” said Jenny.

“That team went for about four years before it broke up. I went off and had two lovely daughters, then 13 years later I came back into it, so I’ve been back at it again too many years to count since then.

“I’m surrounded by current world champions at the minute and if ever you’re going to learn about the sport, this is where you’re going to do it.

“I have a few gold British and Irish indoor medals, and I’ve reached semi-finals, but never got my hands on a world championship medal myself, so maybe this year is the year I finally get it.”

The history of tug of war in Ulster is a long one, and is mostly common in rural farming communities.

David Telford, secretary of the NI Tug of War Association — © Kevin Scott

Country Club coach Sean Colton believes it dates back as far as 5,000 years ago and while it may seem an obscure sport to some, it’s often passed down through generations of families.

From the outside it seems simplistic; two groups of people fighting over the ownership of a rope, but David Telford, who is also the secretary of the Ballyhegan Club in Co Armagh, said it’s much more, including intense core and leg work.

“It’s a lot of dedication and hard work,” he added.

“This year, the guys are training between four and six nights a week — probably three to four nights on the mat and two or three nights out running — fine trimming the weight.”

Similar to boxing or mixed martial arts, pullers have to get down to a certain target weight for different categories, and there are only eight pullers allowed on the rope at any one time.

John Shannon, from Co Down’s Slieve Croob club, has been to 15 world championships and has been pulling for 30 years.

“You’ve four different weight categories and you get a weight target at the start of the year,” he said.

“People think it’s down to pure strength and it’s not. There’s a lot of technique and hard work and training that goes into it. Indoor you rely on your hands only.”

He noted that the world championships’ arrival to Northern Ireland is a “massive” and historic moment for the region.

“This is a big thing for Northern Ireland. There are a lot of countries coming.”

Yesterday marked International Tug Of War Day, and Jenny said it is a great time to put the sport on a more mainstream stage to encourage other local people to get involved.

She continued: “It’s a fantastic sport, but so many people don’t know about it.

"You really do make friendships for life.”

The World Indoor Tug Of War Championships will be held in the Jim Baker Stadium from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11