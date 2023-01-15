NI woman breaks world record and bags two gold medals at ice swimming contest

Grace defies temperatures to triumph at world event in France

A Co Down swimmer has broken a world record and claimed two gold medals at the ice swimming world championships.

Bangor woman Grace McLaughlin defied freezing temperatures to triumph at the event in France.

The International Ice Swimming Association’s (IISA) fifth world championship was held in the town of Samoens, located near the Alps, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Grace swam in temperatures below 4C in two individual races — a 1k event on the first day and another 500m stretch the next day. The final day was a relay team event.

In these individual icy plunges, she won two gold medals in the 50-54 age category.

Having swum the 500m in seven minutes and 38 seconds, she broke the world record in her age category. Speaking tonight, Grace was delighted at her achievements. “The 500 metres was a new world record for my age group, and gold,” she explained. “The 1k was a win with the gold for my age group as well. I was well pleased — shocked and pleased. I am just delighted that I was even able to get that.

“I didn’t expect that I would go as fast as I did, because we are swimming at altitude here. We are also swimming in very cold temperatures, so your performance will be much slower than what you would be at warmer temperatures.

“You just don’t know what is going to happen. It is difficult to predict what your times are going to be.”

Grace was no stranger to a bracing swim before becoming a world record-breaking champion. A long-time lover of open water swimming, she previously took to the waters around Bangor and Donaghadee. However, to train for the prestigious competition, Grace and her team set off for Wild Water in Armagh, an organisation which offers swimming coaching in their natural, open water pond.

“Our Irish team has done some training in Wild Water in Armagh,” she said. “To qualify, you have to do two distances. If you are wanting to do long distances, you are training through the winter, so you have got to set yourself little goals.

“It is absolutely exhilarating. I have done a lot of open water swimming with friends in Bangor and in Armagh. I have done a relay for the North Channel, and I have done a relay for the Dalriada Channel. We have done a quite a bit of swimming in and around there, Bangor and Donaghadee.

“The opportunity came up with the ice swimming, because we would swim through the winter and the temperatures do drop.”

Though they did not place in the final relay race, Grace expressed pride in her team, and the chance to experience the ‘electric’ championships. “We did really well, we were the ‘A’ relays with all of the teams, with the New Zealanders, the Danish. We had the Americans, the English — it was great fun.

“The atmosphere was electric with the music and the teams all chanting for their country, it was lovely, it was great craic.

“We didn’t get placed in the relay this time. As a team event, it is a time for everybody to come together and chant their chants for their team and their country. It is very exciting.”

She described the last week as an exciting adventure. “It has been the most exhilarating experience,” she added. “It was such an adventure, a fantastic thing to have been able to be involved in. We just had the best time over here. The team has been amazing, the whole event has been so very well run.”