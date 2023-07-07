‘NI's best kept secret’: Co Down duo going for gold at European Beach Volleyball Championships

Former Campbell College pupils hoping to compete at the next Commonwealth Games

Paddy Dally and Nicholas Skansen will represent Team NI at the (U22) Beach Volleyball European Championships

Two former schoolmates have been selected to represent Northern Ireland at the under-22 Beach Volleyball European Championships at the end of this month.

Bangor’s Paddy Dally and Nicholas Skansen, who grew up in Norway but now lives in Ballygowan, will jet to Romania on July 23 in the hope of qualifying to compete against some of the continent’s best volleyball athletes.

While NI isn’t exactly renowned for the sport, the pair hope that a place in the tournament will help raise its profile locally.

In the last year, the Campbell College alumni — both aged 19 — have also represented the NI Senior Men’s Indoor Volleyball squad, playing full internationals against the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Scotland.

After participating in the Junior Commonwealth Beach Volleyball Cup in Cardiff last year, Paddy said this upcoming event is particularly exciting, as it will mark his “first big, proper competition”.

The duo’s goal is to be selected to enter qualification for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 and then qualify for the 2030 games.

Beach volleyball was held at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 2018, on Australia’s Gold Coast. “The NI Commonwealth Games Committee now supports the team to help create the pathways and opportunities for players that they maybe haven’t been able to get in other sports,” explained Sarah Jankowitz, Paddy and Nicholas’ coach.

A lecturer in sociology and peace studies at Queen’s University, Belfast by trade, Sarah has been helping the duo train nearly every day this summer for up to three hours each session, in preparation for their upcoming championships.

“Beach volleyball is a growth sport internationally and it’s something we’ve been focusing on in Northern Ireland over the last year,” she continued.

“We’ve sent players to compete internationally before, but we didn’t really have a structured performance programme until now.”

Paddy has also been travelling recently, coaching children and introducing volleyball to primary schools across Northern Ireland.

“I’ve been to Donaghadee, Ballymoney, Armagh and all over the country,” he said.

“I think there are definitely more players getting involved now than there has been in the past, but it could still get a lot more visibility.”

Sarah, who is originally from the US, noted that despite Northern Ireland’s often tumultuous weather, the region has great beaches for practice and that it takes minimal effort to set up training.

“We can do a whole lot with very little — literally all we need is a net — and that’s why it presents such an area for success for a small place like NI,” she said.

“And if we cancelled training for rain, we’d probably never train!” There’s even a man-made beach court in Portadown for practising, and Paddy said they’re “trying to get some new courts put in other places”.

“In terms of the physical demands, it’s a very dynamic, fluid kind of sport,” Sarah told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We’re really working on explosive power, jumping a lot, plyometrics in the sand and getting a strong core. We’re not training on solid ground, so you need to be that bit more agile.

“Beach volleyball is Northern Ireland’s best kept secret!”