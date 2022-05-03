Northern Ireland family’s pride after daughter scales ‘deadliest mountain on earth’

Adriana Brownlee (21) is now youngest British woman to climb Nepal peak with 30% mortality rate

A Northern Ireland man has told of his pride after his daughter conquered what some call the deadliest mountain on earth.

Adriana Brownlee (21), whose father Tony is from Jordanstown, has already scaled Mount Everest but in recent days reached the top of the more hazardous and technically challenging Annapurna 1.

With a height of 8,091m, the peak in Nepal is notorious for having a 30% mortality rate due to its snow covering, high winds and unpredictable weather.

Adriana is now the youngest British woman to successfully climb it and the second youngest woman in the world.

This is now her fourth successful summit of an 8,000 metre peak, having previously climbed Everest, Manaslu and Dhaulagiri.

She is already travelling to the base camp of Kanchenjunga to be followed by Lhotse and Makalu, the third, fourth and fifth highest mountains in the world.

The ultimate ambition is to become the youngest person in the world to climb the 14 peaks over 8,000 metres by the age of 22.

The record is currently held by 30-year-old sherpa Mingma David.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Adriana’s father Tony said it had been a sleepless night waiting to hear that Adriana had returned safely from her latest victory. “I don’t think you can really relax when she’s out there, but what you can do is follow her tracker and hope it continues to update,” he said.

“Quite often the battery goes low or freezes over, but the saying in the mountains has always been ‘no news is good news’.”

He recalled on a previous occasion, he and his wife spent an agonising 24 hours with no idea if their daughter was alive when the tracker cut out.

He said the latest expedition on Annapurna was “definitely not without drama” as two other mountaineers had to be airlifted from Annapurna at 6,000m.

When she was nine, Mr Brownlee said his daughter had shown her determination by attempting to climb Snowden, Ben Nevis and Scaffold Pike within 24 hours.

“The first time we attempted it she got hypothermia on Ben Nevis, so she made the decision to turn back just before the summit, which is a phenomenal decision for a nine-year-old,” he said.

“We went back two months later and she did it all within 22 hours.” Recently, the family found a show and tell letter written by Adriana when she was 10, declaring she would one day climb Mount Everest and become famous.

“That’s exactly what she did last year, so the bug was there all the way through. I think what Adri has shown is she has a steely determination combined with a humility,” he said.

“She’s a very humble climber, and has shown what’s possible through hard work, perseverance, training and commitment.”

In a recent interview with Sporting World from the Annapurna base camp, Adriana was asked about the frighteningly high mortality rate on the peak.

“I wouldn’t say I mentally cope; I just don’t think about it at all. What’s the point? I could walk out into the street at home and get hit by a bus,” she said.

“Yes, I could just totally avoid the mountain and save myself a 30% chance of death. But what’s the fun in that? Teetering on the edge between life and potential immediate death is not something you can experience every day; it gives you a rush when you do survive it. It’s a bit morbid, but in some strange way, it’s exhilarating.”

She added: “The more dangerous the mountain, the more excitement comes with summiting. You’ve conquered the most powerful thing in the universe — nature. If you approach the mountain fearing death, you’re going to get as far as basecamp.”