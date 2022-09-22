Northern Ireland football star Kyle Lafferty being investigated by Kilmarnock FC for alleged sectarian remark
Kilmarnock FC have lodged an investigation into alleged sectarian comments made by Northern Irish player, Kyle Lafferty.
Footage that has been widely circulated online appears to show the Fermanagh-born striker speaking to football fans in a bar.
The clip begins with a man wanting to pose for a picture with the former Rangers star.
The man then appears to say, "Up the Celts", before Lafferty instantly steps away from the man and allegedly makes a sectarian comment as he walks off.
The Scottish Premiership side the 35-year-old now plays for has launched an official investigation into the incident.
A Kilmarnock club statement reads: "Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.
"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club."
The Irish Football Association has been contacted for further comment.