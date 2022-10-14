Northern Ireland hero Rhys McClenaghan on constantly improving in the gym, settling into a new home and his pride in being a role model

Rhys McClenaghan will star at the World Championships in Liverpool later this month

Rhys McClenaghan has just bought his first house in Bangor. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Northern Ireland’s greatest gymnast intends doing it up himself.

The Newtownards man is learning some trade skills from his dad. It’s been that sort of year for McClenaghan, who says a rollercoaster period in the sport he loves has taught him more lessons than ever before.

At the start of August, McClenaghan claimed silver in the pommel horse at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 23-year-old was determined to defend his title, won so memorably in 2018, but post-medal ceremony was honest enough to admit he was disappointed not to be on the top step of the podium with an error mid-routine costing him a shot at gold.

Later that month in Munich, McClenaghan suffered a shock exit at the qualifying stage of the European Championships — an event he won four years ago — before, like a champion performer, September saw him display immense character to triumph in the World Cup at the Paris venue which will stage the 2024 Olympics.

Next up for Rhys is the World Championships in Liverpool, starting at the end of October.

“There have been ups and downs this year but it has been a year in which I have learnt so many lessons. I am glad I am learning those lessons now rather than the year of the Olympics,” says McClenaghan, speaking as an ambassador for Lidl Northern Ireland’s Sport for Good Schools Programme.

“Routines have changed, we have tried out new things which haven’t worked, we’ve had to change things back sometimes but, in the grand scheme of things, if you zoom out and look at a four-year graph of progression, it’s all going upward. That’s exactly what you want to see.

“Every year in gymnastics is different. There are new challenges I have to face and different challenges I have to overcome to get on that podium consistently.”

Since bursting on to the gymnastics scene as a teenager, McClenaghan has carried himself in the classiest of ways with a maturity beyond his years. He declares it is not just in sport that he seeks to learn and improve.

“I am constantly trying to grow as a person, not just an athlete and I’m lucky that sport does translate into personal life very well so any hardships I go through in sport they are very easily translated into general life,” states Rhys.

“From that alone, I’m growing as a person. I am very analytical so if anything happens in my life for good or for bad, I’m trying to figure out how that can benefit me in the future. I’m constantly trying to be on that self improving train and just get better at this whole life thing.”

There are few better role models in Northern Ireland sport and, in the gymnastics world, the young man from Newtownards is immensely popular with fans and a global star. McClenaghan appreciates the responsibility that comes with that.

“Growing up in gymnastics, I have looked up to gymnasts my entire career and still do to this day actually,” he says.

“I know how important it is for younger gymnasts and young people in sport to look up to athletes at the top level. It is something that inspires and hopefully motivates the next generation to do the same thing.

“It is an ongoing chain of events and I’m so privileged to be part of that. It is a weight on my shoulders but it is a weight that I welcome because I know it is needed for this sport and for sport in general.”

McClenaghan says his experiences at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships made him “even more hungry’ to be successful moving forward and he showed that desire in the French capital to earn a World Cup victory that sets him up for the World Championships.

“It was a huge buzz in Paris in front of 13,000 spectators who were cheering their lungs out which is exactly what I want to see in gymnastics,” he says.

“It is a very special thing to finish a routine and celebrate with the crowd. The fact that it was in the same arena as the Olympics will take place was fantastic.”

McClenaghan will return there in 2024 seeking further glory. For now, it is all about preparing for Liverpool and enjoying his new house.

“It needs some work but I wanted a project that would challenge me,” he explains. "I’m glad everything went through and I’m going to take my time with it.

“My dad is trying his best to pass down trade skills and I’m learning new things outside of the gym. Things are changing but I’m happy which is the most important thing.”

