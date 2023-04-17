Northern Ireland Judo Open returns this weekend

The event will be staged in the Foyle Arena this weekend

Pictured at the launch of the Northern Ireland Judo Open are City of Derry Airport Manager and Business Development Manager Steve Frazer and Brenda Morgan with Northern Ireland Judo Commercial and Marketing Manager Mark Donald and Chairman Russell Brown.

The cream of Irish Judo will share the Tatami with competitors from across the world when the City of Derry Airport Northern Ireland Judo Open returns to the Foyle Arena this weekend.

The annual event has already exceeded previous entry levels of 500 competitors and will feature underage, intermediate and elite level contests.

The open has added prestige this year as it will serve as an opportunity for players to boost their ranking for the qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, expressed her delight that the prestigious tournament is returning to the Council area.

“I am delighted that we will welcome the North’s Judo fraternity back to our Council area again after we hosted the first open after the Covid pandemic last year,” she said.

“The tournament will attract hundreds of visitors to the Council area for the weekend, providing a boost to the local economy and showcasing our beautiful city to an international audience.”

Northern Ireland Judo Federation Commercial and Marketing Manager Mark Donald said: “With Paris 2024 on the horizon, we’re expecting a very high standard as international competitors seek to get ranking points for qualification events as well.

“Last year we had competitors from the home nations but also eastern Europe, the Netherlands and even as far away as Africa and we’re looking to build on the international feel this year.”

The competition starts on Saturday and concludes on Saturday.