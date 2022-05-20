Northern Ireland sports journalism mourns the loss of John Flack, a great all-rounder

Freelance sports writer John Flack, who has passed away after a spell of ill health, bravely fought, made his name as one of last great all-rounders in Northern Ireland sports journalism.

In an era when writers now tend to major on specialist subjects, veteran John became expert in covering and promoting a wide cross section of competitive sport, men’s and women’s, at all levels.

He was best known for his coverage of hockey, cricket and tennis but was also a familiar figure in the press boxes at Irish League football and gaelic sports grounds.

Hockey was his main beat, filing reports variously over the past four decades to the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, News Letter and UTV.

His pinnacle was reporting on the Irish women’s hockey team all the way through qualifying to their incredible World Cup silver medal at the London 2018 finals.

He had known most of the players since their schooldays, charting their careers through to club and international level.

He enjoyed seeing them excel at the big games and events but never neglected the local scene that provided his livelihood, establishing a reputation as always being available and reliable to cover games in all weathers, sometimes several in one day, and always making deadline.

A sociable character, he made many friends in the sports he covered and was also well liked and regarded in sports journalistic circles.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 24, at Douglas Funeral Church, 20 Dromore Road, Ballynahinch, Co. Down.