Northern Ireland star Rhys McClenaghan is ready to take golden shot at Commonwealth Games glory

Commonwealth Games

Rhys McClenaghan struck gold for Northern Ireland at the Gold Coast in Australia four years ago and believes he can do it again today at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At 23 the Newtownards gymnast is already a poster boy for Northern Ireland sport.

That status will grow should he top the podium in the pommel horse discipline in Birmingham.

McClenaghan has inspired people across the land with his attitude and ability including team-mates Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer who have made their respective finals in the floor and vault creating history for Northern Ireland gymnastics in the process.

While McAteer will compete tomorrow, like McClenaghan, Montgomery takes part in his final this afternoon and is confident he can claim a medal.

Back in May the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) caused outrage across the country when they ruled that the trio could not represent Northern Ireland in Birmingham because they had represented Ireland in international competition.

McClenaghan led a chorus of disapproval and was supported by sports stars and politicians in Northern Ireland and beyond who criticised the FIG for their stance thankfully leading to the organisation changing its initial ruling meaning the gymnasts could compete in the multi-sports event.

“I believe if I can perform my best routine I will be coming away with the gold medal again,” said McClenaghan.

“This is the only competition where I get to represent Northern Ireland so it feels like I’m representing the community I grew up in and the people within Newtownards and Northern Ireland and I’m very grateful for that opportunity and proud to represent the country.”

McClenaghan’s biggest challenge in the pommel horse final could come from England’s Joe Fraser who just six weeks ago had an operation to removed his appendix out.

And two weeks ago Fraser suffered a broken foot in training but has made it to the Games through true grit and determination.

In Australia in 2018 McClenaghan beat off Olympic legend Max Whitlock so he will have no fear entering the competition and will use the experience of that triumph and other outstanding performances at World and European Championships to deliver a strong routine.

For Montgomery this is his first Commonwealth Games but he is relishing the experience and was impressive in qualifying, so who knows maybe Northern Ireland could win two medals in the Arena Birmingham.

In what could be a magic Monday, Northern Ireland men’s pairs team in lawn bowls Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley could guarantee themselves a medal if they beat Wales in the semi-finals having hammering India 26-8 in the last eight yesterday.

The other semi-final will see England take on Scotland.

Veteran McHugh was honoured to be a joint flagbearer along with boxer Michaela Walsh at last week’s opening ceremony.

This is McHugh’s seventh Commonwealth Games. He was a gold medal winner in Kuala Lumpur 24 years ago and would love to repeat the feat in Birmingham. On the flip side for the bowls squad the women’s fours lost 15-12 to Fiji in their quarter-final. The NI quartet were 12-8 ahead but Fiji came strong in the final stages to progress.

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill was seventh in the 50m freestyle final in 25:36 having earlier just missed out on the women’s butterfly final while Jack McMillan bowed out of the 100m freestyle at the semi-final stage clocking 49.69. Siomha Brady finished in seventh place in the S8 100m backstroke final with a time of 1:34.08.

There was a huge shock in the 100m breastroke final when English Olympic champion Adam Peaty could only finish fourth.