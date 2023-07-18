Northern Ireland team ‘shocked’ as Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CWGNI) say the Australian state of Victoria pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games “has come as a shock to us” but are optimistic the event will still go ahead.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had struggled to find a host before Victoria stepped up in April 2022, but they have now withdrawn due to budget blowouts.

According to the state’s premier, Daniel Andrews, the price to host has almost tripled from A$2.6bn (£1.4bn) to more than A$6bn and that they are not willing to host the event “at any price”.

That means thousands of athletes around the world have been left in a state of limbo as to whether they have an event to be aiming towards in three years’ time, with Northern Ireland among them.

CWGNI sent 93 athletes to last year’s games in Birmingham across 14 different sports, winning seven gold medals, seven silver and four bronze for a total of 18 medals, their most successful ever Games, and they would have hoped to better that in Australia.

However, there is now doubt that the event will even take place, with potential host nations short in supply, but CWGNI in their statement insist they are “optimistic” the Games will still be played.

"Early this morning Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland received news that the Victorian State Government had withdrawn from hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026. This has come as a shock to us, the Commonwealth Games Federation, and our fellow Games Associations across the 72 nations and territories,” read the statement.

“We share the disappointment of all those who had worked diligently to this point to deliver the Games in Victoria, especially the staff at the Organising Committee, the CGF, and our colleagues at Commonwealth Games Australia.

“We remain optimistic that the Commonwealth Games can be held in 2026, and we will support the Commonwealth Games Federation as they endeavour to secure a new host.

“The Commonwealth Games play an important role within Northern Ireland sport, providing athletes, coaches, and support personnel with world class competitive opportunities. Birmingham 2022 was our most successful Games ever, and we will continue to work with partners to maximise the efforts of recent years as we await further developments regarding 2026.”

The CGF claimed they were blindsided by the decision after what they felt were ‘productive’ talks, claiming that Victoria’s decision was "hugely disappointing" and they are "committed to finding a solution".

"We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours' notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions," said the CGF.

There has been split opinion in Australia to the news, with Commonwealth Games Australia saying the cost of the Games reported by Andrews was a “gross exaggeration”, with the CGF adding that the reason it cost so much was due to Victoria’s “unique delivery model”.

Andrews claimed that the state exhausted “every option” to host the Games, including moving them to Melbourne, but ultimately decided it was not possible.

All of the other Australian states have confirmed they will not be hosting the event, while New Zealand have also officially declared that they will not be bidding to take on the responsibility either.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years and are competed for by the 56 Commonwealth nations, most of which were part of the British Empire at some point.