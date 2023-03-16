Northern Ireland win gold at world tug of war championships

Pullers from the Chinese Taipei, Basque Country and Northern Ireland men's 600kg teams pose for a photo

Team NI picked up two golds at the 2023 Indoor World Championships

Northern Ireland’s national tug of war team came out on top at the 2023 indoor world championships – held here for the first time in the sport’s history.

Squads from China, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Chinese Taipei, The Netherlands, Nigeria, the USA and the Basque Country all attended the event from March 8-11 at the Jim Baker Stadium in Templepatrick, with the opening ceremony including Irish dancing and performances.

Team Northern Ireland had a fantastic competition, taking home gold in two of the men’s categories; the 600kg and 560kg Closed World Champions.

They also won silver in the 640kg Closed category and bronze in the 560kg Open.

The ‘Country Club’ from Co Fermanagh had an extremely successful run, retaining their world title and getting Gold in the 600kg Open World Champions.

The event was live-streamed to 20,358 people worldwide over the course of its four days and brought in approximately £300,000 to the local community.

Nelson Hanna of the Northern Ireland Tug of War Association (NITOWA), said the organisation “is delighted to have hosted such a successful and prestigious event and would like to extend their appreciation to all of the sponsors, volunteers, teams, pullers, coaches, and everyone involved, both on the field and behind the scenes."

NITOWA chairman Noel Hara closed the event and handed the flag on to Sweden in the finishing ceremony, who will host the competition next year.

The outdoor European tug of war competition was held in Belfast in 2015, and local representatives of the sport hope that by bringing more of the international events to NI, it will improve awareness and participation within the sport.

Similar to boxing or mixed martial arts, pullers have to get down to a certain target weight for different categories, and there are only eight pullers allowed on the rope at any one time.

John Shannon, from Co Down’s Slieve Croob club, has been to 16 world championships – including the most recent one – and has been pulling for 30 years.

“You’ve four different weight categories and you get a weight target at the start of the year,” he said.

“People think it’s down to pure strength and it’s not. There’s a lot of technique and hard work and training that goes into it. Indoor you rely on your hands only.”

He added that the world championships’ arrival to Northern Ireland has been a “massive” and historic moment for the region.