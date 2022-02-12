Northern Ireland’s American football champions can’t wait to return to the gridiron

Passion for the game in Northern Ireland has been growing for years ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl spectacular

Green means go: The Belfast Trojans are ready to start the 2022 season

It is one of the biggest dates in the sporting calendar — this weekend’s Super Bowl is the all-singing and dancing pinnacle of the American football season that is just as famous for its half-time show as what happens on the field.

Taking place this Sunday night in Inglewood, California, it’s more likely that you’re aware that rappers Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and Eminem are booked to perform at half-time than what teams are actually competing (it’s the Los Angeles Rams vs the Cincinnati Bengals).

Yet there is plenty of interest this side of the Atlantic, with fans in Northern Ireland gearing up for the game.

Here it’s all about the Shamrock Bowl, with a steadily growing niche of devoted enthusiasts building the sport’s profile locally.

Formed in 2006, the Belfast Trojans have five Shamrock championships to their name — just two less triumphs than Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and probably the only American footballer most people in Northern Ireland can name.

With the Trojans’ last victory in 2019, the disruption of the pandemic means the team are still the reigning champions with players itching to start the 2022 season.

Addressing their followers on Facebook as “Trojan Nation” it’s clear that the excitement to get the “Green Machine” rolling again and the passion for the game is very real.

A senior fully kitted Trojans team trains at Belfast Harlequins RFC and competes in the American Football Ireland Premier Division.

There are fierce rivalries with other teams including the Belfast Knights, Craigavon Cowboys, Cork Admirals, Dublin Rebels, South Dublin Panthers, West Dublin Rhinos and UCD Dublin.

The team describe full contact American football as anything but a soft option, and dare anyone who thinks otherwise to give it a try.

Speaking ahead of a late night Super Bowl party in the Botanic Inn, Trojans player and club treasurer Hassan Jaafar (34) from Dungannon explained why more and more players are taking an interest in “violent chess”.

“We were all guns blazing for the new season at the start of 2020 then obviously Covid hit and everything was suspended,” he said.

“It’s two years out and now the team is keen to get back into full competitive league games and retain the Bowl.”

He admits that many players have since dropped out with career and family taking over.

“We’ve actually set up a youth team though during the pandemic, we got some grants for extra kit and equipment.

“It’s been great, coaching these young kids and knowing they’re enjoying it and will progress to our senior team has made it really worthwhile.”

Belfast Trojans currently boasts around 100 members across their various teams.

“It sounds like a lot and it is a lot, but the way the sport is set up, it’s like you have three different teams within a side.

“You have offence, defence and specialties. There’s 11 in each and your role is very specific. You also need back ups for every player so the numbers go up very quickly.”

He adds: “It is very strategic, one of the phrases I’ve heard to describe it that I like is ‘violent chess’.

Playing as a centre, Hassan plays on the offensive line with the job of stopping the rival defensive line “killing” the quarterback.

After playing rugby in school, Hassan got involved in American football while at university in London and has been hooked ever since.

Asked what type of person turns up for practice, Hassan said it was a wide mix of personalities.

From those who never found a team sport they enjoyed, rugby players in the off season and GAA players.

“The GAA players have excellent ball handling skills and typically their fitness is one of the best in the team,” he said.

“You also have the ‘gym rats’ who have been approached and asked to try.

After securing their fifth championship in 2019, Hassan said he’s excited to see how rival teams have weathered the storm of Covid.

“This year it is very much open but we expect that we’ll be competitive and we’ve got that winning tradition going.”

Hassan said that some women are involved in the league, but it is still a rarity.

“Unfortunately we don’t have women on our kitted team, but there is with our flag football team which is like tag rugby.

“It’s a great introduction to the sport and can increase interest from there. It is one of those things that has been traditionally dominated by men, but we’re keen to break down those barriers and are a club for anyone to get involved in.”

Giving his prediction for Sunday’s main event, he said: “It’s one of those things where my heart wants the Bengals to do it, but my head is saying that Aaron Donald who is the All-Pro defensive tackle for the Rams, is going to feast against the offensive line of the Bengals.”