Northern Ireland’s ‘golden girl’ Lady Mary Peters celebrating 50 years since Olympics triumph with special Belfast event

A special event to mark the 50th anniversary of Lady Mary Peters winning gold at the Munich Olympic Games will take place next month.

Lady Mary will be joined at the Europa Hotel by BBC Sport’s Nicola McCarthy, as the pair step back into the 1970s and revisit the Olympian’s favourite moments from a glittering career.

Continuing with the 70s theme, there will also be live music from the Abba Tribute: Lovelight, a ballot and a number of special Hastings Golden Ducks signed by the lady herself for sale in support of the Mary Peters Trust.

In the 1972 games, Peters competed for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, winning the gold medal in the women's pentathlon.

To win the gold medal, she narrowly beat the local favourite, West Germany's Heide Rosendahl by 10 points, setting a then world record score.

That same year she also won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year accolade.

Speaking about the event, Lady Peters said: “I am very much looking forward to the Afternoon Tea at the Europa Hotel on the 50th anniversary of my gold medal success in Munich.

“To be joined by my competitor, Heidi Rosendahl, who won the silver makes it even more special. I hope as many people as possible will come along and step back into 1972 with us.

“I would like to thank Hastings Hotels for their continued support of the Mary Peters Trust, it is more important than ever that we continue to raise funds to support young, local athletes.

“I was delighted at the medal success at the Birmingham Games and proud that the Mary Peters Trust had supported so many of the athletes.”

Julie Hastings, Marketing Director of Hastings Hotels added: “We are delighted to support the Mary Peters Trust by hosting this unique celebratory event in honour of Northern Ireland’s Golden Girl.

“50 years on, Lady Mary Peters continues to inspire generations of young people and athletes and we are very proud to be able to pay tribute to her successes and everything she has done, and continues to do, to help young people in achieving their sporting dreams and ambitions.

“It promises to be a great afternoon of amazing memories, live entertainment and fabulous food and one not to be missed.”

For further information or to purchase tickets (priced £50pp or £450 for a table of 10) phone 028 9068 6730 or email info@marypeterstrust.org