Northern Ireland’s success in disability sport could vanish: Bethany Firth

Pictured at the launch of the Lidl Northern Ireland Sport for Good Schools Programme are Michael McKillop MBE, Shirley McCay MBE, Youth Sport Trust Development Manager Louise Gray, Lidl Northern Ireland Sales Operations Director Gordon Cruikshanks, Lidl Northern Ireland Senior Partnerships Manager Joe Mooney, Olympic steeplechaser Kerry O’Flaherty, six-time Paralympic gold medallist swimmer Bethany Firth OBE, European Championship 1,500m silver medallist Ciara Mageean and world champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan

Paralympic legend Bethany Firth is one of the great champions of disability sport in Northern Ireland. In every sense.

The world record-breaking swimmer has not been alone with athletes Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop and skier Kelly Gallagher standing tall on the global stage over the last 15 years.

They have been a fab four for Northern Ireland, all bringing home Paralympic gold in their various disciplines, shining a bright light on disability sport.

Smyth, McKillop and Gallagher have retired in recent times but at 27 Firth is still going strong and is relishing the prospect of adding to her vast medal collection at the Para World Swimming Championships in Manchester later this year and at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

The Seaforde lady appreciates how remarkable this era has been for Northern Ireland disability sport and does not want that success to end when she eventually hangs up her swimming cap.

It’s a valid point of concern that Firth makes. Hers is a voice worth listening to. The issue is forever discussed in able bodied sport about who is coming next so why not disabled sport?

Firth tells the Belfast Telegraph: “I feel like we should push disability sport more in Northern Ireland.

“We have enjoyed great success over the last decade but Jason Smyth recently retired and before that Michael McKillop and Kelly Gallagher retired and it’s almost like I’m the last one.

“I would like to see that next generation coming through and I don’t know what we need to do to try and inspire more athletes. Does more funding need to come into disability sport to do that?

“If there aren’t many coming behind me, the success we’ve had in disability sport could disappear.

“We need to look at what the issue is because it looks like we don’t have another generation coming through and we have been so amazing in Northern Ireland having so many people with disabilities shining, yet now it seems we don’t have that. Is it to do with money, is it to do with people not seeing enough Paralympic sport? We need to discover why.”

Bethany Firth after clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

What we know for sure is that Firth will be giving her all at the Para World Swimming Championships in Manchester (July 31-August 6) where she will be competing in four individual events and potentially two relays for Team GB.

“I’m really excited about it because all my friends and family can come over to see me compete so it will be like swimming in front of a home crowd,” says Firth, who claimed Commonwealth Games gold for Northern Ireland in Birmingham last year.

As a serial winner, Firth will be the one others have to beat. She offers a fascinating insight into her thinking on that.

“Generally in sport, and in life too, you can get caught up with what other people are thinking or what you should be doing compared to someone else but for me personally and what keeps me really calm going into competitions is just focusing on myself,” says Bethany, a proud ambassador for Lidl Northern Ireland’s Sport for Good Schools Programme.

“I’m in my lane and no one can interrupt what I do in that lane. I can’t change what other people are going to do in their lane in the pool.

“That’s the mentality I take and it has worked so far. If I know that I have produced an amazing race and don’t come away with gold, I still know that I raced really well. Having that mindset in sport allows you to keep going and that’s why I have been able to do it for over 10 years.

“There are targets that I work on or focus on in training and want to execute perfectly on the day. It’s not just about going there and winning gold, it’s about doing all those things perfectly and that should give you the outcome of gold which is what we want to achieve.

“If somebody were to ask me would I rather have a gold medal or a PB (personal best) in the pool, I’d pick the PB because I want to push myself and want to be the best that I can possibly be. So getting a faster time would personally be better than getting a gold medal.

“I think it is all about driving to be better than you were yesterday. You can’t just stay the same because that won’t get you anywhere.”

Gold medallists Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth return home from the Rio Olympics

Firth, who has been at the top of her game for over a decade, adds: “I know that I can’t be competing for another 10 years but I have that mindset at the moment that I love swimming and love what I do.

“Every time I compete I love it. If I could do it for another 10 years I would but it is about finding what is right for you. Once you have achieved everything you have achieved and you don’t think you can do any more, it is time to step away. At the minute I don’t feel like that. Until I get to Paris I’ll not know.

“Once I compete at the Worlds it is just one year to the Paralympics. Even when I’m training now and we have the Worlds you do think about standing in Paris and having that medal around your neck. That is the event that a lot of people watch, are interested in and are inspired by.”

Firth continues to be an inspiration herself.

Guide Charlotte Evans and Northern Ireland's Kelly Gallagher show off their 2014 Winter Paralympic gold

