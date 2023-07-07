Northern Ireland’s Taekwondo world champion Rachael Carvill eyes Olympics

Determined teen Rachael Carvill secured a world title at just 14 years of age and now wants to be afforded a shot at the Olympic Games.

The Mayobridge teenager became Taekwon-Do Under-18 Hyper Weight champion when, despite being the youngest competitor to fight in her section, she secured gold at the International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships in Amsterdam last July.

Rachael, who celebrates her 15th birthday today, began Taekwon-Do at the age of seven after seeing her cousins and older brother try the sport.

From the second she first set foot in the Community Hall in Warrenpoint at Cathal Fegan’s School of Taekwon-Do, she fell in love with the combat sport.

Her proud dad Michael says: “Their little cousins were doing it, then Rachael’s brother did it. Rachael thought she’d give it a go. We thought she was very young for it, we left her down once and stayed with her and she loved it and couldn’t wait to get back to it.

Rachael has gone from strength to strength ever since and at the age of 13 achieved her black belt in the martial art.

To achieve a black belt in Taekwon-Do and be a world champion takes incredible time and dedication.

“I train twice a week and then coming up to competitions it’s three times a week,” reveals Rachael. “It’s a very hard sport, it is very competitive — everybody wants to get to the top.

“I have boxing, camogie, Gaelic football and horse riding on top of the Korean martial art. They help big time with fitness.”

Rachael has competed in England, Germany, Holland and Spain. Dad Michael has been there every step of the way.

He admits: “The sacrifices she has to make for training, she misses out on things as there are always competitions on.”

Michael provides the funding for any local competitions, but it has taken the help of the community for Rachael and her Irish team-mates to be able to compete all over Europe.

The teenager’s grandmother even got involved in helping to fund the Irish team for the World Championships.

“My mother has a women’s group in Mayobridge, she was delighted to do a fundraiser and it did unbelievably well, raising over £4,000 through a coffee morning,” says Michael. “The whole village got behind her.

What’s next for the talented teenager? She has vowed to continue to dedicate herself to the sport and revealed she is excited to compete at the Best of the Best Championships in Dublin in November, where she hopes to have further success.

“If the Olympics accept ITF Taekwon-Do as an event, I’d love to go to it,” she said Her dad believes the Olympics could be a realistic goal.

“We don’t know where it’s going to take her, but she is a world champion,” he said. “We would love to attend the Olympics, hopefully they will accept it.”