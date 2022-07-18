Northern Irish golf pundit David Feherty to move to LIV Golf to become an analyst

Former Northern Ireland golfing star David Feherty, who has carved successful out a career as a commentator on US network NBC after retiring from the sport, is set to join LIV Golf as a broadcast analyst, it’s understood.

While Feherty himself is yet to confirm the move, the New York Post has reported that the 63-year-old is to jump ship to broadcast for the Saudi Arabian backed tour, set up as a rival to the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Feherty joined NBC in 2015, signing a multi-million dollar contract after ending his two decade run with rival network CBS, and was widely regarded as America’s favourite golf commentator at the time.

The Bangor man also fronted a Golf Channel show until early this year, but his chat show featuring interviews with some of the leading names in the sport was axed by the channel after a successful 10-year run.

NBC have so far declined to comment on the speculation.

Feherty has never shied away from controversy during his career, and won a reputation for straight talking which endeared him to US audiences.

And it’s another coup for the new LIV Tour, which has already poached top stars like former world number one Dustin Johnson, Bryson De Chambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter as well as enticing Ryder Cup captain for 2023 Henrick Stenson to take part in the multi-million dollar series, fronted by Australian star Greg Norman.

Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the golfing world torn apart by the new tour, which Rory McIlroy is leading the fight against for the players remaining on the PGA Tour.

Australian star Cameron Smith, who won the Open at St Andrew’s on Sunday to deny McIlroy a fifth major championship, is another rumoured to be considering a move to LIV.

And Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was one of the first to sign up, quickly finding himself embroiled in the controversy over sport-washing, with Saudi Arabia under fire for the country’s human rights record and connections to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

After his Golf Channel chat show was cancelled, Feherty turned his hands to a comedy stage show which won rave reviews for his anecdotes about his time on the world golf tour.

Feherty has come through a well publicised battle with alcohol addiction, and also lost his son Shey (29) to a drugs overdose in 2019 which prompted an addiction relapse.

He was part of the 20-person on-air NBC crew at the Old Course at St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship last weekend.

In 2022, eight LIV Golf events are scheduled.

All are 54 holes with no cuts and guaranteed money for the 48-player fields.

Players have reputedly signed deals of up to $100-plus million to take part.

Two events have already taken place with the next is set for New Jersey on July 29-31.