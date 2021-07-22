Olympic calendar: Your complete guide for catching all 31 NI competitors in action

Don’t miss any of the action… if you can get up early enough

There will be 31 competitors from Northern Ireland taking part in this summer’s Olympic Games.

So just when will they be in action? We’ve put together a handy guide to make sure you don’t miss any of our athletes in action, whether they’re competing for Team GB or Team Ireland.

All of the times below are in BST (eight hours behind Tokyo time) and plenty will require an early alarm.

You can find out the dates and times by athlete below or scroll down for a calendar of events day-by-day.

Archery

Patrick Huston: Team GB – Individual, Men’s Team and Mixed Team

Patrick is one of the first competitors in action as he takes part in the ranking round on Friday, July 23 from 5am to 7am. Those rankings will also be used for the individual event as well as both team events. Should Team GB make it, Huston could be back in action for the Mixed Team elimination and medal rounds the next day, beginning at 6.15am. The Men’s Team finals will be played on Monday, July 26 from 5.45am to 9.25am.

The individual competition is rather more complicated. The rounds of 64 – which features all competitors seeded on their ranking round performance - and 32 will be played across July 27-29, starting each day at 1.30am. Then the quarter-finals take place together with the semi-finals and finals on Saturday, July 31 starting at 6.45am.

Athletics

Ciara Mageean: Team Ireland – Women’s 1500m

Ciara will be first up in the heats on Monday, August 2. Those begin at 1.35am. The two semi-finals will be on Wednesday, August 4 at 11am, with the final set for Friday, August 6 at 1.50pm.

Kevin Seaward, Paul Pollock, Stephen Scullion: Team Ireland – Men’s Marathon

The race will take place on Sunday, August 8 Japan time but will actually begin at 11pm BST on Saturday, August 7.

Leon Reid: Team Ireland – Men’s 200m

Reid’s campaign will begin with the heats on Tuesday, August 3 from 3.05am with the semi-finals scheduled for later that day at 12.50pm. The men’s 200m final is set for Wednesday, August 4 at 1.55pm.

Eilish Flanagan: Team Ireland – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

The heats will be held on Sunday, August 1, beginning at 1.40am with the final, should Flanagan make it, at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 4.

Boxing

Aidan Walsh: Team Ireland – Men’s Welterweight

The first round matches will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 5.24am to 5.54am and 11.06am 11.54am.

The round of 16 is set for Tuesday, July 27, sessions at 3am and 9am, with the quarters on Friday, July 30 at 4.36am and 10.36am. The semis are at 4.03am and 10.02am on Sunday, August 1 and if he makes it right through to the final, that will be on Tuesday, August 3 at around 11.05am.

Michaela Walsh: Team Ireland – Women’s Featherweight

The round of 32 matches are set for Saturday, July 24, sessions at 3am and 9am with the last 16 set for 5.39am and 11.54am on Monday, July 26. The quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at 3am and 9am, with the semi-finals on Saturday, July 31 at 5.39am and 11.39am.

If Michaela makes it right the way to the final, there could be a Walsh double on Tuesday, August 3, with the women’s featherweight final scheduled for 5.05am.

Brendan Irvine: Team Ireland - Men’s Flyweight

The first round ties will take place on Monday, July 26 with sessions at 3am and 9am. The last 16 ties will be on Saturday, July 31 at the same times, with the quarters at 3am and 9.30am on Tuesday, August 3 and the semis at 6.30am on Thursday, August 5.

Should Brendan make it through to the gold medal match, it is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 6am.

Kurt Walker: Team Ireland – Men’s Featherweight

The men’s featherweight round of 32 matches are set for Saturday, July 24 with sessions beginning at 4.03am and 9.48am.

The last 16 are set for Wednesday, July 28 at 4.36am and 10.36am, with the quarters on Sunday, August 1 at 3.30am and 9.30am. The semis are scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 at 3.30am and 10.03am and the final is set for Thursday, August 5 at 7.35am.

Cycling

Mark Downey: Team Ireland – Men’s Omnium and Men’s Madison

It’s a late start for Mark Downey as his first outing in the Men’s Omnium races will take place on a busy Thursday, August 5; the scratch race at 7.30am, tempo at 8.27am, the elimination race at 9.07am and the points race at 9.55am.

The Madison is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008 and is a simple final race, scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 8.55am.

Golf

Rory McIlroy: Team Ireland – Men’s Individual

The men are first up in the golf, with the standard four-day, 72-hole event taking place from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1, although each day’s action will begin at 11.30pm BST the night before.

Stephanie Meadow: Team Ireland – Women’s Individual

The women’s golf event is six days later than the men’s, with their four-day, 72-hole tournament being played from Wednesday, August 4 to Saturday, August 7. Again, each day’s action will begin at 11.30pm BST the night before.

Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan: Team Ireland – Artistic Gymnastics

The men’s qualification takes place on Saturday, July 24 from 2am. The finals range from July 26 to August 3 with, most notably for Rhys, the pommel horse final slated for Sunday, August 1 at 10.44am.

Hockey

Women: Team Ireland - Ayeisha McFerran, Katie Mullan, Lizzie Holden, Shirley McCay, Zara Malseed

Ireland’s opening Pool A game, against South Africa, is scheduled for 1.15pm on Saturday, July 24. They will then face the Netherlands at 2am on Monday, July 26 and Germany on Wednesday, July 28 at 4.15am. India are next up on Friday, July 30 at 3.45am and finally for Pool A, Great Britain at 12.45pm the next day.

The quarter-finals begin at 1.30am on Monday, August 2 with the semis at 2.30am on Wednesday, August 4 and the gold medal match on Friday, August 6 at 11am.

Men: Team GB - David Ames, Ian Sloan

Team GB’s opening Pool B game, also against South Africa, will be on Saturday, July 24 at 10.30am, with Canada next up on Monday, July 26 at 3.45am. It’s then Germany on Tuesday, July 27 at 4.15am and the Netherlands two days later at the same time. The final Pool B match is on Friday, July 30 against Belgium at 1.15pm.

The quarters begin at 1.30am on Sunday, August 1, the semis at 2.30am on Tuesday, August 3 and the gold medal match at 11am on Thursday, August 5.

Rowing

Hannah Scott: Team GB – Women’s Quadruple Sculls

The heats will take place on Friday, July 23, starting at 3.50am with the repechage two days later at 10.50am. The gold medal final is set for 2.10am on Tuesday, July 27.

Rebecca Edwards: Team GB – Women’s Eight

The heats will take place on Sunday, July 25 starting at 3.20am with the repechage at 2.30am on Wednesday, July 28 and the final set for Friday, July 30 at 2.05am.

Rebecca Shorten: Team GB – Women’s Four

Rebecca’s heats will be on Saturday, July 24 starting at 3.50am with repechage on Monday, July 26 at 3am and the gold medal final set for Wednesday, July 28 at 1.50am.

Philip Doyle: Team Ireland – Men’s Double Sculls

The heats will be held on Friday, July 23 beginning at 2.30am with the repechage the next day at 1.40am. The semi-finals are on Monday, July 26 at 2.40am and the gold medal final is slated for Wednesday, July 28 at 1.30am.

Shooting

Kirsty Hegarty: Team GB – Trap Women

Hegarty, who won a bronze for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will be up in qualifying over two days – Wednesday and Thursday July 28-29 – starting at 1am on both days. The final, should she make it, will take place at 6.30am on July 29.

Swimming

Daniel Wiffen: Team Ireland – Men’s 800m Freestyle and Men’s 1500m Freestyle

The Men’s 800m Freestyle is first up for Daniel, with the heats on Tuesday, July 27 at 12.37pm. The final is set for Thursday, July 29 at 2.30am.

The Men’s 1500m Freestyle begins the following day, with the heats at 11.48am. The final is scheduled for Sunday, August 1 at 2.44am.

Danielle Hill: Team Ireland – Women’s 50m Freestyle and Women’s 100m Backstroke

Danielle is first up on Sunday, July 25 in the Women’s 100m Backstroke heats, beginning at 11.02am. The semi-finals follow the next day at 3.53am with the final on Tuesday, July 27 at 2.51am.

Danielle then has three days off until she returns on Friday, July 30 in the 50m Freestyle heats, beginning at 11.24am with the semi-finals on Saturday, July 31 at 3.32am and the final the following day at 2.37am.

Jack McMillan: Team Ireland – Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Jack’s team will take to the water on Tuesday, July 27 for the heats starting at 12.17pm with the final set for 4.26am on Wednesday, July 28.

Triathlon

Russell White: Team Ireland

The Banbridge thriathlon star only has one race to concern himself with, the men’s individual final. It will take place on Monday July 26, although due to time difference it will actually begin at 10.30pm BST on Sunday, July 25.

Calendar of events (* denotes competitor must qualify through previous round)

July 23: Archery: Men’s ranking round (Patrick Huston) / Rowing: Women’s Quadruple Sculls heats – 3.50am (Hannah Scott) / Rowing: Men’s Double Sculls heats – 2.30am (Philip Doyle)

July 24: Archery: Mixed Team finals – 6.15am (Patrick Huston*) / Boxing: Men’s Welterweight round of 32 – 5.24am and 11.24am (Aidan Walsh) / Boxing: Women’s featherweight round of 32 – 3am and 9am (Michaela Walsh) / Boxing: Men’s Featherweight round of 32 – 4.03am and 9.48am (Kurt Walker) / Hockey: Women’s Pool A match v South Africa – 1.15pm (Ireland) / Hockey: Men’s Pool B match v South Africa – 10.30am (Team GB) / Gymnastics: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics qualifying – 2am (Rhys McClenaghan) / Rowing: Women’s Four heats – 3.50am (Rebecca Shorten) / Rowing: Men’s Double Sculls repechage – 1.40am (Philip Doyle)

July 25: Rowing: Women’s Eight heats – 3.20am (Rebecca Edwards) / Rowing: Women’s Quadruple Sculls repechage – 10.50am (Hannah Scott*) / Triathlon: Men’s Individual - 10.30pm (Russell White) / Swimming: Women’s 100m Backstroke heats – 11.02am (Danielle Hill) July 26: Archery: Men’s Team finals – 5.45am (Patrick Huston*) / Boxing: Men’s Featherweight round of 16 - 5.39am and 11.54am (Michaela Walsh*) / Boxing: Men’s Flyweight round of 32 – 3am and 9am (Brendan Irvine) / Hockey: Women’s Pool A match v Netherlands – 2am (Ireland) / Hockey: Men’s Pool B match v Canada – 3.45am (Team GB) / Rowing: Women’s Four repechage – 3am (Rebecca Shorten) / Rowing: Men’s Double Sculls SFs – 2.40am (Philip Doyle) / Swimming: Women’s 100m Backstroke SFs – 3.53am (Danielle Hill*)

July 27: Archery: Individual Men’s rounds of 64/32 – 1.30am (Patrick Huston*) / Boxing: Men’s welterweight last 16 – 3am and 9am (Aidan Walsh*) / Hockey: Men’s Pool B match v Germany – 4.15am (Team GB) / Rowing: Women’s Quadruple Sculls final – 2.10am (Hannah Scott) / Swimming: Men’s 800m Freestyle heats (Daniel Wiffen) / Swimming: Women’s 100m Backstroke final – 2.51am (Danielle Hill*) / Swimming: Men’s 4x200m heats – 12.17pm (Jack McMillan)

July 28: Archery: Individual Men’s rounds of 64/32 – 1.30am (Patrick Huston*) / Boxing: Women’s Featherwight QFs – 3am and 9am (Michaela Walsh*) / Boxing: Men’s Featherweight round of 16 – 4.36am and 10.36am (Kurt Walker*) / Golf: Men’s round one – 11.30pm (Rory McIlroy) / Hockey: Women’s Pool A match v Germany – 4.15am (Ireland) / Rowing: Women’s Eight repechage – 2.30am (Rebecca Edwards*) / Rowing: Women’s Four final – 1.50am (Rebecca Shorten*) / Rowing: Men’s Double Sculls final – 1.30am (Philip Doyle*) / Shooting: Women’s trap qualifying – 1am (Kirsty Hegarty) / Swimming: Men’s 4x200m final – 4.26am (Jack McMillan*)

July 29: Archery: Individual Men’s rounds of 64/32 – 1.30am (Patrick Huston*) / Golf: Men’s round two – 11.30pm (Rory McIlroy) / Hockey: Men’s Pool B match v Netherlands – 4.15am (Team GB) / Shooting: Women’s trap qualifying – 1am and final* – 6.30am (Kirsty Hegarty) / Swimming: Men’s 800m Freestyle final – 2.30am (Daniel Wiffen*)

July 30: Boxing: Men’s Welterweight QFs – 4.36am / 10.36am (Aidan Walsh*) / Golf: Men’s round three – 11.30pm (Rory McIlroy) / Hockey: Women’s Pool A match v India – 3.45am (Ireland) / Hockey: Men’s Pool B match v Belgium – 1.45am (Team GB) / Rowing: Women’s Eight final – 2.05am (Rebecca Edwards) / Swimming: Men’s 1500m Freestyle heats 11.48am (Daniel Wiffen) / Swimming: Women’s 50m Freestyle heats 11.24am (Danielle Hill)

July 31: Archery: Individual Men’s finals – 6.45am (Patrick Huston*) / Boxing: Women’s Featherweight SFs – 5.39am and 11.39am (Michaela Walsh*) / Boxing: Men’s Flyweight round of 16 – 3am and 9am (Brendan Irvine*) / Golf: Men’s round four – 11.30pm (Rory McIlroy) / Hockey: Women’s Pool A match v Team GB – 12.45pm (Ireland) / Swimming: Women’s 50m Freestyle SFs - 3.32am (Danielle Hill*)

August 1: Athletics: Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase heats – 1.40am (Eilish Flanagan) / Boxing: Men’s Welterweight SFs – 4.03am and 10.02am (Aidan Walsh*) / Boxing: Men’s Featherweight QFs – 3.30am and 9.30am (Kurt Walker*) / Gymnastic: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics pommel horse final – 10.44am (Rhys McClenaghan*) / Hockey: Men’s QFs – 1.30am (Team GB*) / Swimming: Men’s 1500m Freestyle final 2.44am (Daniel Wiffen*) / Swimming: Women’s 50m Freestyle final - 2.37am (Danielle Hill*)

August 2: Athletics: Women’s 1500m heats – 1.35am (Ciara Mageean) / Hockey: Women’s QFs – 1.30am (Ireland*)

August 3: Athletics: Men’s 200m heats and SFs* – 3.05am and 12.50pm (Leon Reid) / Boxing: Men’s Flyweight SFs – 3.30am and 10.03am (Brendan Irvine*) / Boxing: Men’s Welterweight final – 11.05am (Aidan Walsh*) / Boxing: Men’s Featherweight QFs – 3am and 9.30am (Kurt Walker*) / Boxing: Women’s Featherweight final – 5.05am (Michaela Walsh*) / Golf: Women’s round one – 11.30pm (Stephanie Meadow) / Hockey: Men’s SFs – 2.30am (Team GB*)

August 4: Athletics: Men’s 200m final – 1.55pm (Leon Reid*) / Athletics: Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase final – 12 noon (Eilish Flanagan*) / Athletics: Women’s 1500m semi-finals – 11am (Ciara Mageean*) / Golf: Women’s round two – 11.30pm (Stephanie Meadow) / Hockey: Women’s SFs – 2.30am (Ireland*)

August 5: Boxing: Men’s Flyweight SFs – 6.30am (Brendan Irvine*) / Boxing: Men’s Featherweight final – 7.35am (Kurt Walker*) / Cycling: Men’s Omnium – 7.30am (Mark Downey) / Golf: Women’s round three – 11.30pm (Stephanie Meadow) / Hockey: Men’s final – 11am (Team GB*)

August 6: Athletics: Women’s 1500m final – 1.50pm (Ciara Mageean*) / Golf: Women’s round four – 11.30pm (Stephanie Meadow) / Hockey: Women’s final – 11am (Ireland*)

August 7: Athletics: Men’s Marathon – 11pm (Kevin Seaward, Paul Pollock, Stephen Scullion) / Boxing: Men’s Flyweight final – 6am (Brendan Irvine*) / Cycling: Men’s Madison – 8.55am (Mark Downey)