Olympic diary: Belfast boxers bow out as Russell White ‘proud’ of Games debut

Northern Irish competitors were in action across four sports on Monday at the Olympics.

There was frustration for two of Northern Ireland’s boxers on Monday at the Olympics, while there were also local competitors in action in the triathlon, hockey and archery tournaments.

Here’s everything you need to know about July 26 at the Olympics for Northern Irish competitors:

Boxing: Michaela Walsh and Brendan Irvine lose out

There was disappointment for two of Northern Ireland boxers early on Monday morning when Michaela Walsh and Brendan Irvine both lost out.

Walsh was beaten by European featherweight champion Irma Testa by unanimous decision in the women’s featherweight round of 16 while Irish boxing captain Irvine exited in the first round of the men’s flyweight division.

Both fighters left the ring feeling aggrieved at the judges’ decisions, particularly Irvine who felt he had done enough to edge his opponent Carlo Paalam from the Philippines despite the judges returning a 4-1 majority decision against Irvine.

The duo will now be left to cheer on their fellow Northern Irish boxers as Michaela’s brother Aidan and Lisburn’s Kurt Walker carry on the medal hopes.

Aidan Walsh is next up as he makes his Olympic debut on Tuesday at 3.30am, taking on Cameroon’s Albert Mengue Ayissi in the last 16 of the men’s welterweight.

Walker, meanwhile, is up against Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov in the men’s featherweight round of 16 at 4.36am on Wednesday morning after coming through his first round match by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Triathlon: Russell White ‘proud’ of Olympic debut

Banbridge triathlete Russell White returned a time of 1:54:40 in the men’s triathlon to finish 48th.

It was nine minutes and 36 seconds behind winner Kristian Blummenfelt from Norway – Team GB’s Alex Yee landed silver ahead of New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde – and left White disappointed with his time but, given the circumstances of his road to Tokyo, proud to have made his Olympic debut in Odaiba Marine Park.

"A month ago I wasn’t qualified for the Games and I still have to take a lot of pride in the fast I was here today but obviously there is still disappointment that it wasn’t the performance I was looking for,” he told BBC.

"I broke my collarbone in March 2020 so I probably wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for Covid. It’s been a struggle to recover from that over the lockdowns with no physio and no swimming pools. With qualification opening up at the very end, those last races were maybe too much to get me here that there wasn’t much left in the tank but obviously still a big sense of pride to compete at the Olympic Games.”

Hockey: Team GB men win again but Ayeisha stars despite defeat for Ireland women

There was good news for Team GB men and their Cookstown duo of David Ames and Ian Sloan when they safely saw off Canada 3-1 to make it two wins from two in their Pool B campaign. They’ll be back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) at 4.15am, when they face Germany.

However, there was a first defeat of the tournament for Ireland women. Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran starred once again, as she has done so often in the past, but couldn’t stop the Netherlands – ranked world number one – from securing a 4-0 victory. Needing a top four finish in their six-team pool to progress to the quarter-finals, it’s far from a disaster for Ireland, who will be back in action when they take on Germany on Wednesday (4.15am).

“It’s tough to take; we defended really well and I am proud of how everyone kept fighting to the end,” McFerran said.

“I am disappointed, particularly with the last goal and didn’t do myself justice in that one but overall the Dutch showed they are number one for a reason.”

Archery: Patrick Huston targets ‘big performance’ against Archery’s Neymar after Team GB lose out in quarter-finals

There was another quarter-final exit for Belfast’s Patrick Huston and his Team GB. After losing out to Mexico in the Mixed Team event on Saturday, it was a similar story for Patrick’s Men’s Team on Monday. They began the day with a 6-0 win over Indonesia but were then edged 5-3 by the Netherlands in the last eight, their overall score securing a fifth place finish.

"Archery is a fast and competitive game, it's something where the gaps can be infinitesimal," said Huston.

"We took a couple of leads from the Dutch early on but we couldn't match it when they finished so strongly. It's a sport of tiny margin and it's cut throat and there's no room for errors in the knockouts.

"That's two competitions down and one to go, I just need to grit my teeth and work a bit harder. However, I think I'm shooting well and there's a big performance out there."

Huston will now face Marcus D'Almeida – dubbed 'Archery's Neymar' in his home country - on Wednesday at 5.24am in the Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations.

The Brazilian is a former World Cup silver medallist and a double gold medallist at this year's Pan American Championships.

Meanwhile, Huston's team-mate Hall believes there is a good future for the British team, with the next Games in Paris just three years away.

"I love shooting with these guys and I'm proud of everything we've done as a team in qualifying for the Games, it's been a long journey," said Hall who along with Huston, is able to train full-time and benefit from facilities, technology, coaching and support teams thanks to National Lottery funding.

"It's not technique or training, you just have to believe. I thought were were in the game, so I'm gutted we've lost that. We've not got knocked down easy but we've still got a lot of growing to do as a team."