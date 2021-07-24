Olympic diary: Rhys McClenaghan and Kurt Walker cruise through as archery, rowing and hockey all under spotlight

Here’s everything you need to know about the day’s action, with archery, rowing and hockey also on the schedule:

Kurt Walker

Walker made a winning Olympic debut, securing a unanimous 5-0 win over European bronze medallist Joe Quiles Brotons from Spain in the Kokugikan Arena to advance to the last 16 in the featherweight division.

Despite suffering a nick over his right eyelash in the third round, the Lisburn fighter had a relatively comfortable passage though the Spaniard, who is nicknamed ‘Crazy Horse’ is his native country, pulled out all the stops in the second round which he won on four of the judges’ scorecard.

Walker was the more stylish fighter, and he kept his distant in the first round. He was the crisper puncher though Quiles managed to deflect a percentage of his shots with his gloves. But the Irish featherweight’s superior work-rate was sufficient for all five judges to give him the round.

The pattern of the contest was reversed in the second with the Spaniard now becoming the aggressor, forcing Walker to retreat and Quiles nicked the round on four of the judges’ cards.

So, it all came down to the final round as the scores were tied on four of the judges’ card.

Walker reasserted his dominance as the contest lapsed into a brawl. But Walker’s superior skill was enough to comfortably see out the contest and book a place in the last 16 of the 57kg division on Wednesday (4.36am), when he faces the number one seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov from Uzbekistan.

“I thought I dominated the first and third. In the second he gave it his all. But he had nothing left in the third. But he is very good, and I had to dig deep. It was a great first fight for me.

“After the second round my corner was telling me that he had given it his all in the second. They told me to go out and to go back to my boxing. I got a bit nervous. It was a wee bit different (fighting in the Olympics)."

Asked about facing the gold medal favourite in the next round Walker said: “He has two arms and two legs like myself. It doesn’t bother me. I have won a fight in the Olympics. It is more than I thought I would do this year. So, I’m happy and I will keep going.”

Michaela and Aidan Walsh saw their categories start with the round of 32 ties but both are straight through to the round of 16 on Monday (6.27am) and Tuesday (3.30am) respectively.

Gymnastics: Rhys McClenaghan

Rhys McClenaghan made the perfect start to his Olympic campaign in Tokyo this morning with a hugely impressive display in qualification for the men’s pommel horse.

The 22-year-old Newtownards gymnast executed a near-perfect routine in his opening performance to nail a score of 15.266, currently tieing Japan’s Kohei Kameyama as the lead qualifier ahead of the final gymnasts taking part.

The score will be enough to see McClenaghan cruise through as one of eight gymnasts in the pommel horse final, where he will be joined by Team GB’s 2016 gold medal winning Max Whitlock, who scored 14.900 and currently sits in third.

The final will take place next Sunday, August 1 at 10.44am.

McClenaghan’s score of 15.266 was close to the tally with which he won the European title in 2018 (15.300) and his tally from the World Championships in 2019 (15.400), where he won Ireland’s first ever medal in the history of the championships.

“I feel like it was a good day at the office, and I’m an Olympian, that’s a dream come true,” said McClenaghan. “We’re prepared as we can be and I feel like we can sharpen the execution a lot more for the finals and that’ll be a bigger score than I scored today. It’s about relying on the preparation I’ve done and to replicate what I’ve done today and do it a little better.”

Archery: Patrick Huston

After qualifying 25th in the individual qualifiers yesterday to set up a 1/32 Eliminations tie against Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida on Tuesday morning (8am), Huston was back in action today in the Mixed Team event, shooting alongside GB team-mate Sarah Bettles. The pair enjoyed an opening 5-3 victory over China but went on to lose out 5-0 to fancied third seeds Mexico.

Rowing: Philip Doyle, Rebecca Shorten and Rebecca Edwards

There was good news for Banbridge’s Doyle, competing for Ireland, as he and partner Ronan Byrne came in third in the men's double sculls repechage to make it through to tomorrow’s semi-final (4.40am).

However, Rebecca Shorten and her Women’s Four team missed out on progression to the final by less than two seconds and will inside progress to Monday’s repechage (3am).

“We’re very disappointed with the row,” said Shorten’s team-mate Karen Bennett. “We obviously wanted to come out and really make an impression and go straight into that A final but sometimes that just doesn't happen.

“It doesn't go to plan and now we know how we don't want to do it so we can take that and we'll go back and have a chat about what we want to do, what we want to improve on for tomorrow so I think that's what we have to do now. And tomorrow we'll just go out and we'll race it like the final.”

It was a similar story for Rebecca Edwards and her Women’s Eight side, who came in over 19 seconds behind New Zealand and will now go to Wednesday’s repechage (2.30am).

Hockey: Team Ireland and Team GB

There ere winning starts for the of the Ulster representatives in the hockey tournaments.

First up were the Team GB men’s team. Ulster duo David Ames and Ian Sloan both started the opening pool match as GB secured a 3-1 win over South Africa thanks to goals from Sam Ward, Liam Ansell and Jack Waller. Next up are Canada on Monday, July 26 at 3.45am.

Ireland women, featuring Ulster’s Ayeisha McFerran, Katie Mullan, Lizzie Holden, Shirley McCay and Zara Malseed, also enjoyed an opening win over South Africa as Roisin Upton and Sarah Torrans scored in a 2-0 victory. They will then face the Netherlands at 2am on Monday.