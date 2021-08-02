Olympics: Disappointment as Ciara Mageean misses out in 1500m heats

Ireland's Ciara Mageean during the Women's 1500m Heats at Olympic Stadium on the tenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland athlete Ciara Mageean, a 1500m hopeful in the Tokyo Olympics, has revealed a calf injury was to blame for hampering her preparations after failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old finished 10th on the final lap of the first heat for Team Ireland with a time of 4:07.29.

“I picked up a little bit of a niggle and I wonder if that took a little edge off,” she told reporters after the race.

Mageean said she wasn’t “one for sharing the troubles that arise and the toughness” as she spoke directly after her heat and with a chance of reaching the semi-finals as a fastest qualifier still a possibility.

When her qualifying hopes ended, it was revealed that the Portaferry athlete had torn a calf muscle just eight days prior to the race and had only been lightly running in the run-up to the heats.

It ended up in a run outside the time required to repeat her semi-final appearance from the Rio games in 2016.

Mageean refused to blame the injury for her early exit, which ended her hopes matching her performance in the 1500m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

“Anybody who’s seen me racing over the last number of years knows that I’m a tough competitor, I know I am, and whenever I put my Irish vest on I raise my game, and that was sub-par for me today,” she said.

“I’m not happy with that, to be perfectly honest. I put myself in the race at the front and it went out hard, but not too hard.

“I just didn’t have it in the last burn-up, which I’m pretty annoyed about.

“I was like in my head, ‘keep your form, keep strong’. I tried my best but it wasn’t good enough to be in that top six.”