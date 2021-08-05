Olympics: Stephanie Meadow produces final flourish to hang on to medal chase while Mark Downey races in men’s omnium

Stephanie Meadow produced a stunning finish to hang on to the coat-tails of the medal chase alongside her Ireland team-mate Leona Maguire at the midway stage of the Olympic women’s golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Jordanstown woman Meadow shot a five under par second round to move into a tie for 11th place at four under par for the tournament, alongside Maguire, who shot a four under 67 as the heat index soared to nearly 44C (110F).

They’re five shots behind the medal positions and nine shot off leader and world number on Nelly Korda (Sweden), who carded a stunning nine under par second round that included a double bogey at the last while chasing a birdie for a fabled 59.

Tied for second on nine under for the week are Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emiy Kristine Pedersen alongside India’s Aditi Ashok.

Maguire began her day with a bogey but four birdies in a five hole space left her at three under for the day after nine, with birdies two begin and end her back nine sandwiching one more drop shot.

Meadow was one under par for the day after a drop shot at the tenth but produced four birdies in her final five holes to shoot up the leaderboard and ensure she’s within striking distance of the medal places going into the third round.

The pair will now play together in the third round, teeing off at 12.18am (BST) tonight.

"I just kind of managed it a bit better today I think," said Meadow.

"I still didn't have my best stuff but I gave myself a little bit more room on left pins and didn't short side myself so that was really the key.

"I hope I can start like that tomorrow. There are a lot of wedges on the last few, they're easy-ish holes and they moved the tee on 18 up today so all of those things contribute but I finally got comfortable, hit good shots and started to see it a bit better."

The tournament organisers have explained that Friday and Saturday’s rounds will feature an early two-tee start due to the high heat making conditions difficult and tropical storm due to hit over the weekend. They have opened the possibility of a Sunday finish should it be required. If the competition cannot be finished on Sunday, it will revert to a 54-hole event.

Those organisers are working hard to help the golfers battle the extreme heat and humidity, providing umbrellas on the first tee as well as roving carts with ice and cooling towels.

It's still taking its toll on the caddies, however, with American Lexi Thompson forced to use her third caddie in two days.

But the Irish are coping well.

"They are dealing really well with the heat," said Ireland team manager David Kearney. "These two are probably two of the toughest I've ever had the pleasure of coaching at a young age and you need that here because it's savage."

Kearney is also pleased they are playing together tomorrow, joking: "That'll save the legs!"

Also in action today was Dromore’s Team Ireland track cyclist Mark Downey, who finished 17th in the men’s omnium. He was 16th in the opening scratch race, 18th in the tempo, 19th in elimination and 17th in the points race.

Downey, who is following in dad Seamus' footsteps by racing at the Olympics, will be back on the track again on Saturday at 8.55am, competing in the men’s Madison alongside Ireland team-mate Felix English.