Olympics: The six Northern Ireland stars still to compete at the Tokyo Games and when they’re in action

There are six Olympians from Northern Ireland still to compete at the Olympics. Clockwise from top left: Leon Reid, Stephanie Meadow, Mark Downey, Stephen Scullion, Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward.

This summer’s Games race is over for 25 Northern Ireland Olympians but, with another five days of action still to come, there are six who aren’t yet under starter’s orders.

So far, boxer Aidan Walsh is the only NI competitor to win a medal as he scooped bronze for Team Ireland after being forced to withdraw from his men’s welterweight semi-final due to an ankle injury.

There were near misses for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rebecca Shorten, while Rhys McClenaghan was disappointed with his costly slip during the pommel horse final.

So who are the six remaining hopefuls still to take part and when will they be in action?

Here’s a quick guide:

Athletics: Leon Reid

The 26-year-old sprinter will be competing in the men’s 200m, the event in which he won a bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a final time of 20.55. He’s been in decent form this year, clocking 20.79 to win the Irish title in June, but much quicker will be needed to advance from the heats. His PB comes in at 20.27, achieved back in 2018. He’ll be racing in heat seven on Tuesday morning (August 3) at 3.53am, aiming to finish in the top three of his heat or else the best three non-qualified finishers across all seven heats in order to make the semi-finals. Those are scheduled for later the same day beginning at 12.50pm, with the final on Wednesday (August 4) at 1.55pm.

Golf: Stephanie Meadow

The world number 133 has only made two cuts in her last seven events but has saved her best performances for big events this season, her top two finishes coming at major championships in the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship last time out. The Jordanstown woman made her Olympic debut in 2016, finishing in a tie for 31st place. The women’s golf tournament takes place from Wednesday to Saturday (August 4-7). Meadow is competing for Team Ireland alongside Leona Maguire.

Cycling: Mark Downey

The 25-year-old is following in the footsteps of his father by becoming an Olympian. Seamus Downey finished 43rd in the individual road race back at the 1984 Olympics and now his son will compete on the track in the men’s omnium and the men’s madison. The omnium – a multi-race event - is first up on Thursday (August 4) with the races at 7.30am (scratch), 8.27am (tempo), 9.07am (elimination) and 9.55am (points). Downey will then compete alongside his Ireland team-mate Felix English in the men’s madison on Saturday (August 7) at 8.55am. Downey won two gold medals in the points races at World Cup events in 2017. In 2019 he won bronze in the points race at the World Championships and he qualified for Tokyo at the 2020 World Championships, where he finished 11th.

Marathon: Kevin Seaward, Paul Pollock, Stephen Scullion

The last three Northern Irish Olympians to get their day in the glaring Tokyo sun are the three marathon runners, all competing for Team Ireland.

Seaward, 35, will be aiming for the top 20 after smashing his PB to qualify for Tokyo in Seville last year, running 2:10:09. Pollock, also 35, led the Irish contingent at the 2016 Games, where he finished in a tie for 32nd and will be aiming to better that this time around while 32-year-old Scullion – the second quickest marathoner in Irish history – reversed a decision to pull out of the Games for mental health reasons and will take his place on the start line on Saturday, August 7 at 11pm BST.