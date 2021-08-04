Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire ‘hang in there’ after steady opening rounds at Olympic Games

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire both got their Olympics off to a steady start in the first round of the women’s event at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Two birdies in her final three holes brought Jordanstown’s Meadow back to one over par at the finish, one further back than her Ireland team-mate Maguire and six off the leader; Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom.

Meadow, who had missed seven of her last nine cuts but finished in a tie for 29th in the Evian Championship last time out, carded a bogey a nine pars over her opening nine before back-to-back drop shots at the 10th and 11th threatened to derail her Olympic bid, only for it to be saved by a fine finish.

Maguire came into the competition in great shape on the back of a record equalling rfinal round 61 at the Evian Championship less than a fortnight ago.

She never found that scorching form but “hung in well” to card a level-par 71 that featured three birdies and three bogeys.

"I felt like I hung in well. It was not the best of starts but I made some good pars and got some birdies in there,” she said.

"You can’t win it on the first day but you can definitely lose it and I felt like I hung in well."