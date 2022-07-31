Para-triathlete Chole MacCombe wins Northern Ireland’s second medal of the Commonwealth Games

Chole MacCombe wins silver while twin sister Judith finishes fourth

Claudy's Chole MacCombe and her guide Rostrevor's Catherine Sands celebrate their silver medal success in Birmingham.

Claudy native Chole MacCombe has won Northern Ireland’s second medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Blind athlete MacCombe won silver in the women’s Para Triathlon alongside side her guide Catherine Sands. Chole’s twin sister Judith just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth with Canada’s Jessica Tuomela in third. England’s Katie Crowhurst claimed gold.

A delighted Chole said: “I can’t complain! My guide Catherine told me that the Canadians were straight ahead and that we could catch them if we pushed through. That pushed me on to work a little harder.

“When we passed them, the atmosphere was unreal. The crowd was incredible. It was so much fun.

“I was confident of winning a medal coming into the race, but in triathlon you never now what is going to happen. Scotland’s Alison Peasgood was among the favourites before the race, but she suffered a crash, unfortunately.”

The silver medallist was keen to congratulate her twin sister Judith.

She told BBC Sport: “It’s great that Judith finished fourth. There will be double celebrations tonight as it’s a team effort.”