Paralympian Bethany Firth and NI star Julie Nelson receive Queen’s honours at Hillsborough Castle

Two of Northern Ireland’s sporting heroes of the summer — Newtownards swimming star Bethany Firth OBE and international footballer Julie Nelson BEM from Larne — have picked up their Queen’s honours at Hillsborough Castle.

Commonwealth gold medallist Bethany Firth (26) was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List, and was officially presented with her honour during a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, and she’s already back in training in the pool showing the dedication to her sport that has seen her win six gold medals in the Paralympics.

She won a gold medal for Ireland in the Paralympic Games in London in 2012 and went on to win a further three in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and two in Tokyo in 2020 for Team GB, as well as a silver medal in Rio and two silvers in Tokyo.

The OBE honour caps off another great year for Bethany — she also got married during the summer.

"It’s on days like this that you can come up for air and sit back to reflect on what you’ve managed to achieve,” she said.

"It’s been an intense ten years and it’s so rewarding to enjoy the occasion with your family and the team who have supported you through all the long hours of training.

"The Paris Olympics are only two years away so that’s the next big aim,” said Bethany, who also has World Championships to look forward to next summer as she continues her glittering career in the pool.

"It’s just such an honour to have people recognise what you’ve achieved,” she added, “and it gave my mum an excuse to get a big cake to celebrate!”

For Julie Nelson it’s been a two decade career of hard yards, with her efforts finally getting recognition in what has become a year to remember.

And she said she was delighted to be able to attend Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday with her two biggest fans — her parents William and Eleanor.

“I never thought kicking a ball around the garden in parks as a child would ever lead to this,” she said after receiving her British Empire Medal (BEM).

“It was a special day for us, but I was particularly pleased to share it with my mum and dad who have been right there with me every step of the way. They’ve travelled around the world to support me.”

The personal milestones have been coming thick and fast for Julie (37) in 2022.

“I was named as a BEM recipient back in the Queen’s Birthday honours list in June 2021, but I’m only getting round to receiving it now as it’s been a busy time. The first two ceremonies clashed with training camps with the international team, and we had quite a lot going on.”

Julie, who became the first NI woman to reach the 100 cap milestone, captained the team during the Euro 2022 campaign and said that tournament was a fitting reward for years of dedicated work by the staff behind the scenes at the IFA.

“Obviously for me it was personally great to become the first NI woman to score a goal at an international tournament. I like that honour better than also being the oldest woman to score in one too.”

Julie netted her first goal in four and a half years in Northern Ireland 4-1 defeat to Norway.

“I’d not been expecting a goal, as a defender, but the sport seems to be throwing a few of these accolades at me these days.”

But Julie is refusing to let her BEM honour be a conclusion to her career.

Having travelled to the USA and Iceland in her playing career, including spells in England with Everton Ladies and Durham, and been around the world with the Northern Ireland international team, she’s now back where it all began at Crusaders Strikers.

“They were Newtownabbey Strikers when I started playing in 2001,” she said. “My career has come full circle, but I don’t want it to end quite yet.

“As long as our manager Kenny Shiels wants me, I’ll be available for Northern Ireland,” the central defender said, showing just the sort of commitment to the sport that has inspired a new generation of young talent which is now challenging her in the international squad.

“The future of the game is in great shape in Northern Ireland,” she said. “That’s down to years of hard work in the background, building the sport up for girls through the IFA pathway programme.

“We’re seeing the benefit of that now and there's a great support from the Green and White Army. Hopefully we can keep inspiring girls to take up the sport.

“The future’s bright, and I’ll be around for a wee while yet to be part of that,” she said.

“There’s no plan to retire. I enjoy it too much and I’ll continue to contribute as long as others give me the opportunity to.”