Paralympic Games schedule: From Bethany Firth to Jason Smyth, who are the seven Northern Irish athletes and when will they be in action?

Northern Ireland will have seven Paralympians competing in Tokyo. Right is Bethany Firth MBE and clockwise from top left are: Phil Eaglesham, Michael McKillop MBE, James MacSorley, Jason Smyth, Barry McClements and Claire Taggart.

The Paralympic Games is almost upon us with seven athletes from Northern Ireland in action, four competing for Team Ireland and three for Team GB.

They also take place in Tokyo, scheduled to be held between September 24 and August 5.

So just who are the NI seven and when can you watch them in action?

Here’s a quick guide (all times in BST):

Claire Taggart: Boccia

Representation: Team GB

Event: BC1/BC2 Team and BC2 Individual

Hometown: Larne

Classification: BC2

Biography: Claire made her Paralympic debut in Rio 2016, becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to compete at the Paralympics in the sport of boccia. Since then, Claire has secured the 2018 and 2019 UK Championships titles as well as a silver medal at the 2019 European Championships in Seville. Claire is currently ranked 10th in the world and will go into the Tokyo Games with a wealth of international experience.

Schedule: August 28 - BC2 Individual Pools (5.20am / 11.50am) / August 29 - BC2 Individual Pools (5.20am / 11.50am) / August 30 - BC2 Individual Pools (5.20am / 11.50am) / August 31 - BC2 Individual quarter-finals (2.45am), BC2 Individual semi-finals (9.15am) / September 1 - BC2 Individual final (10.25am) / September 2 - BC1/BC2 Team Pool A/B (1.30am / 6.25am / 10.05am) / September 3 - BC1/BC2 Team Pool A/B (3.15am / 8.10am) / September 4: BC1/BC2 Team semi-finals (1.30am), BC1/BC2 Team final (11.10am)

James MacSorley: Wheelchair Basketball

Representation: Team GB

Event: Wheelchair Basketball – Team Event

Hometown: Belfast

Classification: 2pt

Biography: James became a Junior World Champion in 2017, securing a win with GB U23s at the World Championship in Toronto, Canada. In 2018, at the age of 23, he made his GB senior debut competing as part of the men’s squad at the World Championships in Hamburg, where the team secured the World Champion title. James will make his Paralympic debut at the Tokyo Games, representing the Great Britain squad who are currently ranked number one in the world.

Schedule: August 26 - Team GB v Algeria (6.45am) / August 27 - Germany v Team GB (6.45am) / August 28 - Team GB v USA (9am) / August 29 - Iran v Team GB (1am) / August 30 - Australia v Team GB (9am) / September 1: Quarter-finals / September 3: semi-finals / September 5: final (4.15am)

Bethany Firth MBE: Swimming

Representation: Team GB

Events: 100m Backstroke, 200m Freestyle, 200m IM and Relay

Hometown: Seaforde

Classification: S14 / SM14

Biography: At the age of 16, Bethany made her Paralympic debut competing for Ireland at London 2012, where she won gold in the 100m backstroke. After transferring to British Swimming, Bethany went on to represent Paralympics GB in Rio 2016, where she became her team’s most decorated medallist, winning a gold medal in the 100m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley as well as a silver in the 100m breaststroke. Bethany will be looking to retain her titles as she competes in her third Games this summer.

Schedule: August 27 - 200m Freestyle S14 heats (1.20am), 200m Freestyle S14 final (11.35am) / August 28 - 4x100m Freestyle Relay final (11.47am) / August 31 - 200m IM SM14 heats (1.41am), 200m IM SM14 final (9.42am) / September 2 - 100m Backstroke S14 heats (2.16am), 100m Backstroke S14 final (10.10am)

Barry McClements: Swimming

Representation: Team Ireland

Event: 100m Butterfly, 400m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, 200m Individual Medley

Hometown: Newtownards

Classification: S9

Biography: Barry will be representing Ireland at his first Paralympic Games after narrowly missing out on Rio selection in 2016. Still only 19 years old, Barry will be looking to build on his performances from the European Championships in 2018, Commonwealth Games 2018 and World Para Swimming Championships in London 2019.

Schedule: August 25 - S9 400m freestyle heat (1am), S9 400m freestyle final (9am) / August 30 - S9 100m backstroke heats (1.30am), S9 100m backstroke final (9am) / September 1 - SM9 200m medley heats (2.31am), SM9 200m medley final (10.32) / September 2 - S9 100m butterfly heats (1.32am), S9 100m butterfly final (9.22am)

Jason Smyth: Athletics

Representation: Team Ireland

Event: 100m

Hometown: Eglantine, L’Derry

Classification: T13

Biography: Tokyo will be Jason’s fourth Paralympic Games, having represented Ireland in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. Having secured gold medals at all three Games in the 100m sprint and in the 200m in both 2008 and 2012 - before the event was excluded from subsequent games – Jason will head into the Games this summer as one of the greatest para athletes of all time.

Schedule: August 29 - T13 100m heats (2.25am), T13 100m final (11.50am)

Michael McKillop MBE: Athletics

Representation: Team Ireland

Event: 1500m Medley

Hometown: Newtownabbey

Classification: T38

Biography: Michael has been competing on the World stage since 2006 and will take to the track this summer in his fourth Paralympic Games. The 31 year old, who has already secured four Paralympic gold medals, secured his place at the Tokyo games at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai after returning from two years of injury. Michael will be focused on retaining his Paralympic medal in the 1500m this summer at the Tokyo Games.

Schedule: September 3 - T38 1500m heat (1.06pm / 1.13pm) / September 4 - T38 1500m final (11.12am)

Philip Eaglesham: Shooting

Representation: Team Ireland

Event: Air rifle standing, air rifle prone, 50m .22 prone

Hometown: Dungannon

Classification: SH2

Biography: Philip will be competing in his second Paralympic Games after making his debut for Ireland in Rio 2016. His recent medal-winning performance at the US Nationals and securing Ireland’s first World Championship medal in shooting both indicate that great things could be set to come at the Games.

Schedule: August 30 - R4 qualification/finals (5.15am-6.30am) / September 1 - R5 qualification/finals (3.30am-8am) / September 4 - R9 qualification/finals (4.30am-7.30am)

Overall schedule for Northern Irish athletes

August 25

BARRY MCCLEMENTS: S9 400m freestyle heat (1am), S9 400m freestyle final (9am)

August 26

JAMES MACSORLEY: Team GB v Algeria (6.45am)

August 27

BETHANY FIRTH: 200m Freestyle S14 heats (1.20am), 200m Freestyle S14 final (11.35am)

JAMES MACSORLEY: Germany v Team GB (6.45am)

August 28

BETHANY FIRTH: 4x100m Freestyle Relay final (11.47am)

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC2 Individual Pools (5.20am / 11.50am)

JAMES MACSORLEY: Team GB v USA (9am)

August 29

JAMES MACSORLEY: Iran v Team GB (1am)

JASON SMYTH: T13 100m heats (2.25am), T13 100m final (11.50am)

PHIL EAGLESHAM: R4 qualification/finals (5.15am-6.30am)

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC2 Individual Pools (5.20am / 11.50am)

August 30

BARRY MCCLEMENTS: S9 100m backstroke heats (1.30am), S9 100m backstroke final (9am)

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC2 Individual Pools (5.20am / 11.50am)

JAMES MACSORLEY: Australia v Team GB (9am)

August 31

BETHANY FIRTH: 200m IM SM14 heats (1.41am), 200m IM SM14 final (9.42am)

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC2 Individual quarter-finals (2.45am), BC2 Individual semi-finals (9.15am)

September 1

BARRY MCCLEMENTS: SM9 200m medley heats (2.31am), SM9 200m medley final (10.32)

PHIL EAGLESHAM: R5 qualification/finals (3.30am-8am)

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC2 Individual final (10.25am)

JAMES MACSORLEY: Quarter-finals

September 2

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC1/BC2 Team Pool A/B (1.30am / 6.25am / 10.05am)

BARRY MCCLEMENTS: S9 100m butterfly heats (1.32am), S9 100m butterfly final (9.22am)

BETHANY FIRTH: 100m Backstroke S14 heats (2.16am), 100m Backstroke S14 final (10.10am)

September 3

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC1/BC2 Team Pool A/B (3.15am / 8.10am)

JAMES MACSORLEY: Semi-finals

MICHAEL MCKILLOP: T38 1500m heat (1.06pm / 1.13pm)

September 4

CLAIRE TAGGART: BC1/BC2 Team semi-finals (1.30am), BC1/BC2 Team final (11.10am)

PHIL EAGLESHAM: R9 qualification/finals (4.30am-7.30am)

MICHAEL MCKILLOP: T38 1500m final (11.12am)

September 5

JAMES MACSORLEY: final (4.15am)