Paralympic star Michael McKillop hoping to break Irish marathon record

Northern Irish paralympic hero Michael McKillop has told how he’ll draw inspiration from his experience on a reality TV show that saw him carrying back-breaking 20kg sandbags, as he bids to break a record in his first ever marathon.

The celebrated athlete retired from the track less than a year ago, following a glittering career that included golds in the Beijing and Rio Paralympics, as well as securing two gold medals in London 2012 in the 800m and 1,500m races.

But the 32-year-old Co Antrim man, who’s also a nine-time world champion, has now set his sights on what he says could be his biggest challenge yet — to break an Irish record in his debut marathon.

McKillop, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, is aiming to cross the finishing line in this Sunday’s Irish Life Dublin Marathon in just 2 hours 40 minutes — a time that would smash the existing marathon record for a physically disabled Irish runner by over four minutes.

And speaking of the upcoming challenge, he said he believes his recent back-breaking stint on the TV show Ultimate Hell Week has equipped him with the mental toughness he needs to succeed.

In the gruelling RTE show, screened last month, viewers saw McKillop and fellow contestants pushed to their absolute limit, as they were tasked with moving 20kg sandbags while chained together and hooded.

McKillop and other recruits also had to climb steep steps while having their oxygen restricted and carry a heavy log while wearing goggles filled with sea water.

However, McKillop, from Ballymena, insists the experience has served him well as he prepares for his record-breaking marathon bid.

He said: “I never ran a marathon before, so this is completely different to anything I ever did before. It’s almost like taking part in a new sport.

“It’s going to be very difficult.

“The big challenge I face as someone with cerebral palsy is the fatigue which is likely to hit in.

“In my case I have impairment on my whole right side, my muscles on my right are a lot smaller and there’s no real movement in my right ankle joint.

“So physically I would say the marathon will be even harder than what I went through on Ultimate Hell Week, but what I endured on the show was tougher mentally, and it’ll help keep me going.”

He added: “I’ve trained hard for this and feel in good shape, and confident about putting in a good run that may even break a record.

“I’m also looking to raise funds for Epilepsy Ireland, which will give me all the inspiration I need to keep going.”

Around 25,000 participants have signed up to this year’s Dublin Marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

​

To donate to Epilepsy Ireland, check out McKillop’s fundraising page at eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/MM74257242.