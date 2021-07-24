Patrick Huston ‘really excited’ about Olympic prospects after solid start for Belfast archer

Patrick Huston in action during the mixed competition on Saturday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Belfast archer Patrick Huston insists he's got his eye in after a solid start to his Olympic campaign in Tokyo.

Huston and partner Sarah Bettles beat highly-rated China in their opening round but then lost their quarter-final to eventual bronze medallists Mexico in the mixed team event.

The 25-year old won a world bronze with Naomi Folkard four years ago but will now refocus on his appearance in the men's team (Monday) and individual (Tuesday) competitions. Huston qualified 25th on Friday to set up an individual tie against Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida on Tuesday morning (8am).

"It's a great experience to go through this for the rest of the competition. We've got a really good base to work for the rest of the week," he said.

"We know we can medal at this level and to have a crack at it again was a very useful for the rest of the Games, getting out and experiencing the venue is never a bad thing, training is fine but competition is where you learn, out there on the finals field.

“I think we shot at a really high standard against China, the two of us have some exceptional archery within us and we demonstrated that and were really tight and consistent.

“There were a couple of errors on my side but Sarah put in the arrows to take those sets and then towards the end, we focused in as it got tighter and tighter and we ended up with the result we wanted.

"Mexico were just too strong for us unfortunately but I hope we can take plenty from it too.”

Huston, who was part of the 22-strong British contingent at Friday night's opening ceremony, is next in action alongside team-mates Tom Hall and James Woodgate in Monday's team competition, with a first round clash against Indonesia on his schedule.

And then it's Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida, who he beat in the ranking round, as he looks to improve on his second round individual competition exit in Rio five years ago.

But with the thermometer touching 35 degrees and humidity making life uncomfortable, Huston knows he needs to stay cool - in and out of competition.

"I'm ready to go again and really excited about what I can do," added Huston.

"Right now, I'm going to lie down in a big, air-conditioned building and switch off. I’ll stick my headphones in, put some nice, relaxing music.

“I’ll reflect on some past glories and the current glory we’re building at the moment.”