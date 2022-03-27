Paul Kimmage meets Jason McAteer: Dealing with depression, his famous goal and why Roy Keane is still a mystery
Jason McAteer is back working with Liverpool and loving life again after a battle with depression, even though he still doesn’t get on with Roy Keane
Paul Kimmage
In the build-up to last night’s game against Belgium to mark the centenary of the FAI, Stephen Kenny and Seamus Coleman were asked by RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue to name their greatest Boy in Green. The manager went for Liam Brady. The captain was torn between Damien Duff, Richard Dunne, Robbie Keane, Shay Given, Roy Keane and Packie Bonnar.