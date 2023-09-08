‘People think triathlon is glamorous, but Instagram doesn’t tell the whole story’ – Erin McConnell on her Olympic dream

Erin McConnell will head to Spain to take part in the World Triathlon Championships

Erin McConnell has faced financial hurdles as she tries to reach her Olympic dream

Sun, sea and scenic runs. Triathlon has a reputation for being one of the most glamorous Olympic sports.

But globetrotting Newtownards triathlete Erin McConnell says there’s more to the sport than visiting beach resorts.

The reigning Irish national champion is currently plotting a pathway to next year’s Olympics in Paris, but her progress has been hampered by a lack of funding and sponsorship.

The 23-year-old explained: “I think people see me on Instagram visiting exotic destinations and think, ‘oh look, Erin is off sunning herself again’.

“But it’s really not like that in triathlon. Yes, I get to visit some incredible places but I have to work incredibly hard and I’m always working to a tight budget.

“In Brazil, I stayed in a hotel that was in a shanty town. In Morocco, I got really ill because I swam through raw sewage.

“Recently, I had to buy a new bike. I’m constantly replacing trainers and goggles. And then you have the cost of travel.

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful because it’s an incredible sport to be part of. I absolutely love it. But people think it’s a glamorous sport — the thing is the photographs only tell part of the story.”

Earlier this year, McConnell represented Ireland at the European Games in Poland while later this month, she will compete at the World Championships in the Spanish resort of Pontevedra. But with no funding from Sport Ireland, it’s an uphill battle for the Ards Swimming Club member.

“In triathlon terms, I’m very young. I will only get better as I get older. I believe my potential is huge,” she said.

“The problem I have is, at the moment, I’m an unfunded athlete.

“To get funding, you need to do well in the big events and improve your world ranking. But to compete in those events, it’s incredibly expensive because they’re all over the world.

“That’s a loop a lot of athletes get stuck in. And it’s one that puts you under a lot of pressure, because there’s so much riding on your results.

“But actually, it gives me a bit more motivation and a bit more drive. I want to do well and fulfil my potential.”

And McConnell’s 27th-placed finish at the European Games in June certainly suggested there is more to come.

Reflecting on her summer, she said: “The European Games was my first major international multi-sport event at senior level, so it was a big thing for me.

“The Games helped me realise what I’m capable of and if I stick at it, I can have a bright future in this sport. I raced against some of the biggest names in triathlon, and I held my own. It’s made me hungry for more.

“After that, I won the Irish National Championships. Even though I’ve won it in the past, it’s always special to win your national title. So, it’s been a good year so far.”

And there’s more to come. At the end of the month, McConnell will compete in the Under-23 section of the World Championships before embarking on a series of crucial races that will determine her schedule for 2024.

“I’ve spent a bit of time training in Majorca this summer so I’m used to the Spanish conditions, so I’m hopeful of performing well in Pontevedra.

“After the Worlds, I will compete in the European Cup in Spain and Turkey followed by, hopefully a World Cup event Japan.

“All those events double as qualifiers for the Olympics. It’s a big ask for me to qualify for Paris at this point in my career as only the world’s best qualify, but I will be giving it everything. Also, the more points I gain the more likelihood there is of me getting funding for next year, so it’s a massive few weeks for me.

“There’s a lot of pressure because I’m chasing ranking points, Olympic qualification and funding at the same time. I try to draw a line under it and not think about it — you need to stay in the moment when you’re in a race.”

But if Erin doesn’t make the grade for Paris 2024, she has no intention of surrendering her Olympic dream. The Ards woman has her sights set firmly on LA28.

“My next target is representing Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games. Fingers crossed, they will go ahead in 2026 as that’s something I’d love to be part of,” she said.

“From my perspective I just have to assume that it will get sorted, and train for it as usual as it’s a big ambition of mine.

“Then, my next target is LA 2028. The Olympics is always special, but I think Los Angeles will be spectacular.

“I watched the Opening Ceremony from LA ’84 online, and that was incredible. I can only imagine how good it will be 40-odd years on.”