Promoted Ulster University dominate the Division One basketball awards
Double winners Ulster University unsurprisingly dominated the end of season awards in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One.
Conor O’Sullivan was named Player of the Year, having been a lynch-pin in both their promotion campaign and an InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup win.
O’Sullivan was an ever-present, scoring 500 points during the League campaign on an average of 22.7 points per game.
He capped the year off in style with a 28-point display in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One win over Limerick Sport Eagles, hitting four crucial three-point shots in the process.
And joining him on the podium was UU’s Ryan McCormick, who was named Division One’s Coach of the Year .
UU finished the regular season with an 11-8 record and a third placed finish in the North Conference. They defeated Limerick Celtics and Malahide en-route to the InsureMyVan.ie Division One Play-off Final, where they overcame Limerick Sport Eagles in a thriller in overtime.
They previously captured the Presidents’ Cup in January with a win against Moy Tolka Rovers.
Roll of honour, InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League Player of the Year: MJ Randolph (UCC Demons).
Young Player of the Year: James Hannigan (UCC Demons).
Coach of the Year: Ciaran O’Sullivan (Emporium Cork Basketball).
InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division One Player of the Year: Conor O’Sullivan (Ulster University).
Young Player of the Year: Diego O’Herlihy (Dwyers of Cork Fr.Mathews).
Coach of the Year: Ryan McCormick (Ulster University).
MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League:, Player of the Year: Brittany Byrd (The Address UCC Glanmire); Young Player of the Year: Sarah Hickey (Waterford Wildcats);
Coach of the Year: Mark Scannell (The Address UCC Glanmire).
MissQuote.ie Women’s Division One Player of the Year: Alyssa Velles (Portlaoise Panthers); Young Player of the Year : Ciara Tolan (McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles);
Coach of the Year: Breda Dick (Phoenix Rockets).