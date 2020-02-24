Putting problems prove costly as Rory McIlroy earns another top five finish at WGC Mexico

Rory McIlroy admitted his putting problems were much to blame for his failure to mount a serious challenge over the closing stretch at the WGC Mexico Championship.

The world number one continued his astounding run of six consecutive top five finishes but ended the week on 14 under par, four shots behind winner Patrick Reed, having led by two after Thursday's first round.

Ultimately, McIlroy couldn't sufficiently follow up his opening six under par 65, adding only a two under par 69 and two weekend 68s.

His eye-catching tee to green play deserved much more.

The Holywood star was second in the field for driving distance over the week, his average of 352.1 yards behind only Bryson DeChambeau, and he was also highly place in terms of hitting greens; third in the field at 75% greens in regulation over the four rounds.

However, it was his work with the flatstick that ultimately cost McIlroy a real run at the title. His putting performance cost him four shots per round on winner Reed.

That equates to a stunning 16 shots lost over the course of the week and in fact, considering McIlroy's relatively impressive performance with the putter on Thursday when both he and Reed hit 26 putts, all 16 were lost from Friday onwards.

McIlroy missed 12 of his 75 putts from inside 10 feet across the week, while Reed missed only four of his 64 attempts from the same distance.

"Frustrating," he said, summing up his final round 68.

"I don't feel like I got the best out of myself. Obviously I started the week well, and then I hit some loose shots and I didn't putt as well as I needed to over the last three days.

"I just let a few shots get away."

McIlroy, who remains number one in the world while Jon Rahm leapfrogs Brooks Koepka into second, will take this week off before teeing up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 5 and defending his title at The Players' Championship a week later.

Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, hit a one over par final round 72 to finish tied 69th in the 72 man field.

The Portrush star slipped two places to 49th in the world as a result and now faces a battle to remain in the top 50 on March 16 to qualify for the WGC Match Play and then in the rankings update issued on March 30 to secure a coveted spot at the Masters for the first time since 2016.