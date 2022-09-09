Queen Elizabeth II: Sport set to press pause as a mark of respect

Premier League football to follow Irish League, Ulster Rugby, hockey, golf, cricket and horse racing by postponing fixtures

The Queen smiles as Jurgen Klinsmann lifts the Euro trophy following Germany’s success in 1996

The Queen presents the Wimbledon trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the women’s singles in 1977

The Queen was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 to hand over the Jules Rimet trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup

The Queen, accompanied by trainer Nicky Henderson, watches her horse ‘Barbers Shop’ run in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in 2009

Her Majesty The Queen presents Tottenham and Northern Ireland great Danny Blanchflower with the FA Cup trophy in 1962

Football matches across Northern Ireland are expected to be called off over the weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) announced on Thursday night that they had taken the decision to postpone Friday evening's two Danske Bank Premiership fixtures as a mark of respect after The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and it is likely that the Irish FA will follow suit on Friday with an announcement about other weekend games across the country.

Cliftonville were due to play Glentoran at Solitude and Larne were scheduled to host Dungannon Swifts in Friday night fixtures but they will now take place at a later date after NIFL consulted with all four clubs.

In a statement outlining their respectful decision, NIFL said: “As a mark of respect in light of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today, the NI Football League have taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening.

“In consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone Cliftonville v Glentoran and Larne v Dungannon Swifts.”

NIFL added that they will “consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday (10 September) and provide a further clarification on these matches on Friday morning.”

It is understood the Irish FA will postpone all other matches over the weekend at all levels as a mark of respect to The Queen.

For that very reason last night Larne postponed a special event at Inver Park where owner Kenny Bruce, chairman Gareth Clements and General Manager Niall Curneen were due to speak to supporters about the club’s future.

Football was not the only sport to make decisions about calling off fixtures with Ulster Rugby’s pre-season challenge match on Friday against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland cancelled.

Ulster Hockey announced that “as mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, all hockey in Ulster is postponed with immediate effect until further notice.”

The Queen greets past Olympian and Northern Ireland favourite Lady Mary Peters (1972 Olympic pentathlon gold) at a reception in 2005

Horse racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned following the death of the Queen and the British Horseracing Authority announced the meetings scheduled for Friday - including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – had also been cancelled.

An announcement will be made on Friday regarding plans for Saturday, where the Leger at Doncaster is the showpiece event as the final British Classic of the season.

The Queen loved horse racing and her final runner, Improvise, trained by Michael Bell and ridden by Benoit De La Sayette, was beaten a short head by Mount Kosciuszko in the Quick Ride by Quickslide Handicap over an extended mile at Epsom on Thursday.

In golf, no play will take place in the BMW PGA Championship on Friday. After Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening of The Queen’s passing at the age of 96 play in the first round at Wentworth was immediately suspended with 30 players on the course.

The course and practice facilities will be closed on Friday, with tournament organisers adding that updates on the resumption of play will be “provided in due course”.

In cricket. England announced the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa would not take place as scheduled on Friday. An announcement on whether the LV= Insurance series decider at the Kia Oval will get under way on Saturday or be postponed is set to be made by the England and Wales Cricket Board “in due course”.

More announcements on sporting events, including Premier League matches, will be made today.

There were tributes to The Queen across the sporting world from Pele to Tyson Fury and Jose Mourinho to Billie Jean King.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was much loved and respected all over the world and will be missed enormously. She will be remembered as one of our most popular and greatest monarchs.”

Kenny Shiels, the Northern Ireland senior women’s team manager, stated: “The Queen has been unique, not only in her longevity, but in her remarkable family care. She has set an example to every mother by how she was able to devote herself to the needs of everybody.

“I feel like we are all indebted to this fantastic human being. She always sought peace and was able to reassure her people with a trusting emphasis to bring us through the Troubles in our small province. God bless her.”

IFA President Conrad Kirkwood described The Queen as ‘a model of leadership, selfless service and dignity’ while the Association’s Chief Executive Patrick Nelson added that she served with a ‘selfless generosity of spirit’ and IFA chairman Stephen Martin said Her Majesty ‘led a remarkable life of service and devotion and she will be sorely missed.”

Northern Ireland horse racing legend Tony McCoy summed up the mood in his sport tweeting: “Your Majesty has been an integral part of horse racing. We will miss your knowledge, passion, sense of humour, charming ease and most of all your irreplaceable presence. RIP Ma’am.”

The Queen chats with Northern Ireland’s top jockey AP McCoy

Nicky Henderson said racing may have lost its best friend, but the country had lost its greatest servant, as he paid tribute to the Queen.

The six-time champion trainer was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in the New Year Honours by the Queen in 2017, a personal gift bestowed upon those who have served the monarchy.

Henderson, the Queen’s primary jumps trainer since 2002, also trained for the Queen Mother and has been close to the royal family for many years. He said her loss was immeasurable.

“This has been one absolutely remarkable lady. There has only been one Queen, one monarch in my lifetime,” Henderson admitted.

“I have been very privileged to have been involved, but she was the most lovely person.

“We all know what she has done for the country and the commonwealth and its people.

“Her input to this whole country has just been immeasurable.

“At the same time we have been privileged to have been part of her life. I’ve known her for quite a long time - my father (Johnny Henderson) did - and I was lucky enough to train for her. But that is irrelevant.

“Racing has lost its best friend and greatest patron, but the country has lost its Queen - but she was more than a Queen. The country has lost somebody who was its greatest servant. She was absolutely the greatest.

“The time and dedication she has given to this country has been incredible.”

Henderson, 71, is of Britain’s greatest trainers, having won almost all its major races, including two Cheltenham Gold Cups, a record eight Champion Hurdles, five Queen Mother Champion Chases and three King George VI Chases.

Arguably his best horse he trained in the famous silks was Barbers Shop, who was fourth in the Hennessy Gold Cup and third in the King George.

Yet Henderson said regardless of the results, racing was an enjoyable outlet from the rigours of service for the Queen.

“I do think horses were the pleasure of her life and at the end of the day I think Balmoral was a fitting place for this to have sadly happened, because I’m pretty sure I’m safe in saying that Balmoral was her refuge and I personally know that it is nice that is where she is rested,” added Henderson.

“Racing was her hobby and it was the one thing that was different from the big world, and we were lucky enough to be part of that small world that was her hobby. We were very privileged to be a part of that.

“Her loss is immeasurable. It is an emotional day and I am very emotional.”