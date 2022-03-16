Cheltenham 2022: No fairytale ending for Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary and Tiger Roll

Ryanair boss admits to booing own winning horse as it pips legendary stablemate at post on Ladies’ Day

Zara Tindall during day two of the festival. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Eamonn Holmes and his GB News partner Isabel Webster pose for pictures with punters. Credit: Steven Paston/PA

It wasn’t quite the fairytale ending for Cheltenham hero Tiger Roll, who was pipped by a stablemate as he ran his final race in heaving rain on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Wednesday at the festival is traditionally considered Ladies’ Day, this year was lacking in the style department as punters hid their outfits with raincoats and clung on to brollies.

The Jockey Club, which stages the festival, once again scrapped the Ladies’ Day style award and instead donated £5,000 to its partnered charity WellChild.

Crowds were slightly smaller than Tuesday at 64,431, but it was still a record-breaking second day for the festival, with the previous highest attendance being 59,209.

It was an emotional day for Ryanair boss and owner Michael O’Leary, watching Tiger Roll run for the final time.

Spectators roared as the 12-year-old was extremely close to winning, but O’Leary’s other horse Delta Work pipped him at the finish.

Aboard Delta Work, Co Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy didn’t get the best of receptions, but was unperturbed.

Speaking in the winner’s enclosure, Kennedy said: “Everybody hates me now but I don’t care. After I schooled him the other day I said to my brother that I might be the most hated man in Cheltenham on Wednesday evening, and I was right.”

O’Leary said: “If I could have controlled it, I would have roared at Jack to finish second on Delta. I was booing myself and was saying: ‘Please Jack, don’t go past him, let him win it, God help us’.

“It is not often you want to give away a win at Cheltenham. I really would have loved to see Tiger win; it’s hard not to feel disappointed.

“It just would have been a magical fairytale.”

Tiger Roll jockey Davy Russell said he thought it unfair that his competitor was being booed.

“Tongue-in-cheek, some people booed Delta Work, and I didn’t think that was fair as he put in the same effort as Tiger, so he deserved the plaudits,” he said.

Paddy Power revealed that bookmakers had been in line to take an industry-wide €35m hit, had Tiger Roll claimed his sixth Cheltenham win, adding to the €500m he’s already cost them throughout his career.

But by losing out to Delta Work, the legendary horse actually cost the industry even more in pay-outs.

Trainer of both horses, Gordon Elliott, said “of course” he wanted Tiger Roll to win — but once one of his horses won, he didn’t mind.

It wasn’t the trainer’s only win of the day as jockey Shane Fitzgerald took home the Coral Cup aboard Commander of Fleet at odds of 50/1.

Upon entering the winner’s enclosure, the elated Co Cork jockey said his win was what “dreams are made of”.

Fitzgerald’s friend Rachel Donovan from Moneygall, Co Tipperary, said they would be “tearing up the town” in celebration.

“We didn’t have money on him, but it’s great for such a young jockey to have a win in Cheltenham. It’s going to be great; he will be delighted,” she said.

“It is so [surreal] thinking back [to 2020] and what was ahead of us, we hadn’t a clue really how bad it was going to get. Probably looking back we shouldn’t have come, but it’s hard to say no to Cheltenham.”

Lewis Gregg from Derry and his friend Conn Kavanagh from Wexford were up for the day from Newport.

Despite looking drenched in a makeshift poncho, the college students said they were enjoying finally being at a crowded event again.

“We are in our second year [of college] so last year nothing was going on, but I’d say next year we will probably come again. We will make it a tradition,” Conn said.

Singer Rebecca Ferguson was at the festival on Wednesday along with television presenter Eamonn Holmes.

The X-Factor winner was delighted with the normality of a packed festival.

“It’s just nice to be back out,” she said.

“We missed it — it was a very strange time for us all. We’re having fun.

“This is the biggest event I’ve been to recently. It’s good to see it’s still busy. Even in the rain people are still here.”

Belfast-born TV presenter Holmes, who has been attending Cheltenham for many years, said: “I have a real connection with Cheltenham. I’ve been coming here for 35 years.

“I was convinced I was here last year, I was saying to everybody.

“Then I realised it was two years since I was last here.

“Cheltenham is a great catch-up if you’re into your horses, you’re into fashion, being Irish.”

Football fans also enjoyed a treat at the festival on Wednesday as former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater and ex-Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson enjoyed a day at the races.