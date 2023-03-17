Christie confident Winged Leader can atone for last year’s Foxhunters heartache

Derrylin trainer David Christie could enjoy major success at the Down Royal holiday meeting while also providing the favourite for the Foxhunters at the Cheltenham Festival.

Marronstown ran extremely well to finish third on his track debut at the course in January and is taken to land the opening maiden hurdle. Stuzzikini and MacDermott have also solid placed efforts to their credit, while the locally-trained Now Go Soldier Go stepping up from points is notable. The Fermanagh trainer can double up at the local venue with Ultimate Optimist ultra impressive when winning at Limerick in December with Er Dancer and Lord Schnitzel the threats.

However, despite possible success at the Lisburn course, Christie will seek compensation at Cheltenham having last year been denied in the last stride in the Foxhunters with Winged Leader, which will now target the Aintree equivalent. The very talented youngster Vaucelet will represent the Leginn House team and his excellent form has seen the local horse ante post favourite since betting opened.

Christie, who currently in hospital but hoping to be home tomorrow to see his stable star in action, said: “My son (David Junior) told me he travelled over well — as I expected with him having made several trips cross channel in the past couple of seasons — and has settled into his new surroundings so we’re hoping for the best.”

The Greek runner-up at the course in November in a superior contest has Peaceful Sunday and Chameron to beat in the Novice Chase. So Ladylike, reverting to flights after finishing second over fences at Wexford last week, has claims in the Opportunity Handicap Hurdle for restricted riders, Thecornerhouse has scope for improvement and looks the danger, while Mrs Paisley and Duffys Getaway warrant consideration.

The Novice Handicap Hurdle has produced a very competitive contest. Dartan has won his last three starts with Connors cross, Ottoman Style and Luimneach also winners last time and the last-named taken to score for JP McManus.

Pencilfulloflead, Now Where Or When and Longhouse Poet are the trio making most appeal in the long distance chase and the latter can prevail en route to his Aintree Grand National target. Willie Mullins has acquired Armagh point to point winner Cuta Des As and is expected to make a winning track debut for new connections in the bumper with Silver Lark the danger.

SELECTION:1.50 Marronstown 2.30 So Ladylike 3.10 Luimneach 3.50 Longhouse Poet 4.30 The Greek 5.10 Ultimate Optimist 5.50 Cuta Des As