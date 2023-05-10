Clare Abbott almost secures dream win on thrilling opening day at Balmoral Show

There was almost a dream home win on the opening day of the show-jumping at the Balmoral Show for Clare Abbott.

The Lisburn schoolteacher, a member of the Ireland three-day event team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, took second place after strong jump off challenge in the six/seven year old Spillers Championship on Caltra Classic, owned by Comber's Sarah Riley.

Athlone's Francis Derwin, with Carol Gee's Leonardo, sped round to win the final in 34.82 ahead of Abbott's 37.81 round, with Omagh rider Jonathan Smyth third on board Mr Kannan Ball, owned by his mother Noletta and Roy Craig.

Abbott won the recent Bluegrass Grand Prix at Portmore, Aghalee and looks set for Dublin on this multi-tasker horse, which is a rarity being exceptional at both horse trials and eventing.

Co Antrim-based Savannah Marshall on Lemonade took fourth place in 37.82 just ahead of Francis Derwin with MMG Candy Lady.

Early wind and rain didn't deter the national and international showjumpers who impressed on the opening day at Balmoral Park

Strolling around the show were celebrities Michael Whitaker, Geoff Billington and Keith Shore, all previous winners of the Balmoral Grand Prix, and the young guns of Irish jumping including Max and Tom Wachman, Olympian Cian O'Connor, reigning Balmoral Grand Prix winner Niamh McEvoy and Templepatrick's 2019 winner Sameh el Dahan.

The five-year-old Bluefrog champion was Megan McGettigan on Swiss owner Regula Wassmer's Belmondo, having a winning time of 37.24 from a nine-horse jump-off.

Brendan Murphy's Ballyheerin Rocket Girl, owned by Michele Hughes, was a fraction slower in 37.33 for second place, while John Mulligan's Patsy's Favourite owned by Tommy Murray slotted into fourth in 37.47.

Brendan Murphy's PNP Rocco, owned by Ashley Stephens, was crowned the Orthoderm 1.35m champion from 24 starters and best of a nine-horse jump-off, going clear in 34.80 where Derwin finished a close second in 35.63 on Parvati AEG.

It was the consistent Marshall with her own Flambeau who gave chase for third in 35.69 as talented young Banbridge international rider Alex Finney partnered Jean Finney's Absolutely Kingmar into fourth position in 36.33.

International tickets to Balmoral are prized and Will Fletcher, son of the famous jumping couple Graham and Tina Fletcher, who won many classes at the King's Hall arena, is delighted to be in Belfast.

"This is a fantastic show, the arena is brilliant the ground is great and the show really looks after the riders," she said.

Another visitor to these shores, Anthony Condon from Whitechapel, Shropshire added: "This is my first time to the venue and I am looking forward to Friday's Grand Prix.”

The Topspec International speed saw GB's speed specialist Louise Saywell scorch round to win in 64.20 from 34 entries, with Irish rider Daniel McAlinden on AHG Whiterock Doctor Cruiser taking runner up in 69.64.

Great Britain’s Jonathan Buxton with the bay mare Happy Fomia and Portugal's Luisa Horta Osorio on Ballerina Girl were third and fourth.