Corach Rambler lives up to favourites’ tag by claiming Grand National success

Jockey Derek Fox celebrates after riding Corach Rambler to victory in the Grand National Steeple Chase on the final day the final day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 15, 202 — © AFP via Getty Images

Successful at last month's Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old was kept out of trouble throughout after starting as the 8-1 favourite, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.

He jumped into the lead over the last and pulled away when passing the elbow, holding off a closing Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year's winner Noble Yeats running a gallant race under his big weight in fourth.

It was a second victory in the world's greatest steeplechase for Russell and Fox, after One For Arthur in 2017.

