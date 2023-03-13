David Christie set to lead the way for Ulster success at Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham

David Christie has the top three in the betting for Friday's St James’s Place Hunter Chase at Cheltenham — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Banbridge clears the last to win the Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in November and returns to the course this week — © Getty Images

Vaucelet (right) beats Dorking Cock at Down Royal and the pair will renew battle at Cheltenham — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

It promises to be a thrilling Cheltenham Festival with plenty of Ulster interest to keep local punters on the edge of their seats.

It should be a stellar Festival for the Irish, with top trainers Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott set to send out a string of winners from their powerful southern yards.

But things are stirring up north too, and Friday’s St James’s Place Hunter Chase — the old Foxhunters or amateur Gold Cup — looks certain to provide a strong Ulster narrative.

Fermanagh trainer David Christie has the current top three in the betting for the race which has a prime slot immediately after the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Festival’s blue riband contest.

Christie’s Vaucelet heads the betting followed by Ferns Lock — whose participation must be a doubt after Saturday’s victory at Gowran Park. Next in the betting comes the Derrylin handler’s Winged Leader, a horse that has been round the block a few times.

But Christie will not have it all his own way in the iconic race, with Larne trainer Stuart Crawford also having chances with Dorking Cock, while Templepatrick’s Warren Ewing runs Brain Power and Newry’s Sean McParlan has Le Malin.

Le Malin had an impressive win at the Lisronagh point-to-point at Clonmel earlier this month — which followed a promising second place behind Billaway at Naas — results McParlin sees as the perfect springboard for a tilt at Cheltenham glory.

“He is qualified for Cheltenham so we will kick on there and enjoy the experience. He had a great run at Naas the last day and he improved for it and will improve another bit (for the win),” said McParlin.

“We are only a small outfit with 10 riding out and this lad is our star.”

Throw into the same race the well-travelled The Storyteller — owned by the Sloan family from Templepatrick — and it is clear the old Foxhunters is a real home-from-home showdown.

And there’s plenty of other Ulster interest over the eagerly awaited four days, often referred to as the Olympics of National Hunt racing.

Banbridge will attract plenty of betting attention as one of the favourites for the Turners Novices’ Chase on Thursday, while also holding an entry for Tuesday’s big Arkle Chase.

Banbridge is owned by Ronnie Bartlett, a leading Scottish businessman whose family originally hail from Northern Ireland.

Bartlett has links with Ballymena trainer Ian Ferguson and following the infamous Elliott controversy which saw the top trainer banned for being pictured sitting on a dead horse, the owner switched one of his stars - Galvin - to Ferguson who promptly triumphed with the horse in the 2021 Cheltenham Festival’s Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase.

Galvin - now back with Elliott - is second favourite for Wednesday’s big Cross Country Chase.

The feats of the great Sir AP McCoy at the Cheltenham Festival still remain vivid but the job of flying the flag for the current generation of Ulster jockeys falls to the likes of Danny McMenamin, who rides Malystic in Wednesday’s Grand Annual, and Declan Lavery, on board Fakiera in Tuesday’s National Hunt Chase.

Moneyglass legend McCoy - champion jockey for an unprecedented 20 years in a row and with a record 4358 winners - had many Cheltenham successes but the one that will be particularly remembered is his ride on Wichita Lineman to win the 2009 Ultima Handicap Chase.

Glenavy trainer Neil Mulholland — now based near Bath — has chances with Lord Accord entered in both Tuesday’s Ultima Handicap Chase and Thursday’s Kim Muir, while Milkwood goes in the County Hurdle on Friday.

Danny McMenamin will ride Malystic (blue) in Wednesday's Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival — © Getty Images

Willie Mullins has a very strong hand in Wednesday’s Champion Bumper but Rasharkin’s Gerald Quinn sends out Invictus World to take on the heavy battalions.

Mullins’ great rival Elliott needs just one winner at the Cheltenham Festival to overtake his life-long idol Martin Pipe on the roll of honour, but the ambitious trainer has set himself a target of five.

Both Elliott and Pipe have 34 festival winners to their name, which sees them sitting joint-fifth in the table, and the trainer responsible for the warm favourite in the Turners Novices’ Chase, Mighty Potter, is hoping he can surpass the legend this week.

He was leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival in 2017 and 2018 with six and eight winners respectively and he believes the bar has been set so high at his Cullentra stables now that three, four or five winners needs to be the aim.

Elliott said: “I love Cheltenham, absolutely love it. I can’t wait. Look, at the standard we’re at now, if you don’t come home with four or five winners you’re probably a bit disappointed. I know that mightn’t happen, but that’s the bar we have raised for ourselves here. That is the level we want to be at.

“I know what Cheltenham is like and I know how hard winners are to get over there so if we only get one winner I’ll still enjoy that winner no matter what.”

On the prospect of passing his mentor Pipe, Elliott said: “I didn’t realise until somebody told me the other day that I was joint-fifth in the all-time list of trainers at the Cheltenham Festival and Martin Pipe is joint-fifth with me. So I’m looking forward to telling him that I’ve passed him someday, hopefully next week!”