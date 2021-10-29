Down Royal finally back in the saddle

Sport is soulless without the public, says chief as thousands of people flock to course for first time since beginning of the coronavirus crisis

It was a special day for jockey Jack Kennedy as he rode Zanahiyr to victory in Friday’s feature race at Down Royal after the course welcomed back thousands of fans for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

With roars from the crowd, the shouts of betting odds and the thundering gallops of the horses, big-time racing was finally back in its true form — and it was well worth the wait.

Around 3,300 racing enthusiasts were there for the return, and the Lisburn venue is expected to attract 4,800 on Saturday.

A limited number of spectators were permitted over the summer, but this was different.

Day one of the two-day Ladbrokes Festival of Racing could not have gone smoother, with crowds following the Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

Fans were treated to seven high-octane races, the pick of the bunch being the WKD Hurdle.

Zanahiyr’s trainer Gordon Elliot said of the 8/13 favourite: “Jack said he was trying to wind it up the whole way.

Back with a bang: Jack Kennedy and Zanahiyr. Credit: Kelvin Boyes

“He actually wasn’t doing a stroke and had his ears pricked. From the second to last line, he galloped the whole way.”

There were plenty of happy, and not so happy, punters at the meeting, with Mairead McLaughlin, from Derry, glad to see everyone back and having a good time.

“We’ve had a couple of winners — Impervious in the last race and we got first and second in the first race — so we’re doing okay,” she said.

Sally McCauley, from Carrickfergus, who attends the majority of races at Down Royal, was glad to see the sun shining down on the track.

“It’s a lovely day for it, considering what the weather was like during the week,” she said.

“I kept looking up to see if it was going to get cancelled if it was waterlogged.”

Describing the running of the races as “10 out of 10”, Sammy Clarke from Antrim said his only problem was not picking a winner.

“We were deciding whether to come today or tomorrow, but we picked the right day with the weather,” he added.

“They said the numbers were going to be half compared to tomorrow.

Spectators watching the action. Credit: Kelvin Boyes

“We just thought we would come today. So far, so good, although I haven’t backed a winner yet — that’s the problem.”

Lisburn man Francis McClure, who has been attending Down Royal his whole life, said Friday’s meeting was a huge achievement.

“The atmosphere is very good. It’s a good time of the year. There’s a good crowd and a good atmosphere,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’m not a gambler, just a punter, and I like the races.”

John Nodwell, who travelled to the course with friends from the Whitehouse Working Men’s Club in Newtownabbey, was not worried about Covid-19.

“We’re out in the fresh air, Northern Irish fresh air. What more can you get better than that?” he asked.

Scottie Caldwell and his father Thomas were looking to make memories and hopefully pick a couple of winners.

Asked what he had missed most since the last time Down Royal welcomed a big crowd, Thomas joked “winning”. “I haven’t backed a winner today, [but] the atmosphere is fantastic and it couldn’t happen quick enough,” he said.

“I come about three times a year between here and Downpatrick.

“Look at that big crowd. Everybody is enjoying themselves. The winners aren’t bad either — if you can get them.”

Pamela Ballantine, the compere for the two-day event, said she was “thrilled” to be back at one of her favourite meetings.

“We’ve been lucky enough that owners have been allowed back, with racing behind closed doors going on, but it’s just so good to see the crowds back here,” the broadcaster added.

“It’s really heartening to see them around the parade ring and around the winner’s enclosure, appreciating what the horses and everybody who has been working here has been doing.”

Down Royal chief executive officer Emma Meehan said she was “phenomenally proud” of the work her team had put in to making sure that guests had a good time on their return to the racecourse.

She told the Belfast Telegraph that allowing smaller crowds over the summer had given her the confidence to consider bigger numbers.

“The racegoers are very proud of Down Royal and I’m very proud of being the head of Down Royal Racecourse,” she said.

“It’s one of the finest racecourses in Ireland, not least the British Isles.

“We’ve had the opportunity to continue. We’re grateful for that just in terms of the continuity of the industry, but it’s a very soulless place without the public.

“What makes horse racing stand out is that there’s so many different tribes of people that come here.

“It’s a real myriad of groups of social racegoers, the industry diehards... you name it. That’s what makes it a special place

“I’m just delighted we’re welcoming all of those different types of people back to enjoy horse racing.”