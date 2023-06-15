Down Royal grandstand given safety approval after four-year delay

Racing at the Down Royal Racecourse at last year's Summer Festival. Pic: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Punters at Down Royal Racecourse will officially take their seats on a new grandstand following a four-year delay on safety approval by the local council.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council signed off on a Regulated Stand Certificate this week in accordance with a NI safety of sports grounds order.

The new stand will accommodate over 2,300 people, while the Regulated Stand Certificate had been applied for in 2019.

A council officer said: “Due to the impacts of Covid-19 and maintenance work being carried out to the stand at the racecourse, the application process has only recently been completed.

“The certificate takes into account safety plans laid out around crowd control and emergency situations.

“The new stand will bring the total spectator number to approximately 8,670.”

The chair of the council’s planning committee, Alliance councillor Martin Gregg, added: “Council wants people to come to Down Racecourse and be able to relax and enjoy the spectacle in a safe environment.

“It’s great to see the level of scrutiny that goes into managing the safety of everyone attending these large events.”