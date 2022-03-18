Down Royal: UTV’s Pamela Ballantine upsets the odds with her 66/1 winner

Proud owner: Pamela Ballantine with her winning horse Billable Grant at Down Royal yesterday. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A horse owned by UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine claimed a shock win at Down Royal as the ladies turned out in style for the St Patrick’s Day race meeting.

Colin McBratney-trained Billable Grant came in at 66/1 in the opening race.

Jockey Gavin Brouder delivered a late but decisive challenge just as Imperial Ruler, also locally owned, appeared the likely winner.

Speaking about Billable Grant, owned by Pamela Ballantine, Mr McBratney said: “We ran him in Punchestown bumper and he ran okay, and for a backward horse he ran nicely here the last day.

“He got a bit of a break over Christmas and came back and won a schooling hurdle about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

“I said to Gavin to get him into a rhythm. It was a pleasant surprise as I didn’t think he would be good enough to win that today.

“I think he’ll go on any ground. He has a nice bit of pace and jumps and stays.”

A beaming Pamela was just one of the finely dressed race-goers yesterday, with the fashion stakes proving as competitive as those on the course.