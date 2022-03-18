Fermanagh trainer David Christie hoping Vaucelet or Winged Leader can give him Hunters’ Chase glory at Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham

Fermanagh trainer David Christie feels Winged Leader is his big hope as he targets a first success at the Cheltenham Festival.

Winged Leader contests what Christie describes as “his Gold Cup” — the St James’ Place Festival Hunters’ Chase today.

Christie could be double-handed in the race as Vaucelet will also have an entry.

But Winged Leader, a 5/1 shot, represents his main chance of a Festival breakthrough and the only runner shorter in the market is two-time runner-up Billaway, a horse he beat easily by 12 lengths at Thurles last month.

Winged Leader has won his last five starts between point-to-points and hunter chases.

Christie said: “When you specialise in something like I do with hunter chasers, the race at Cheltenham is my Gold Cup. That’s the race I want to win most and I definitely think this is my best chance yet. This is the first time I have a live chance going over.

“I say that, but I know what happens: you think you have a live chance going to Cheltenham and then when you get over there you realise you have no chance!

“Winged Leader is very good and it’s all systems go for Cheltenham with him now. He’s in great form and the one thing I will say is that he’s versatile with regard to the ground. He’s won on bottomless ground at Down Royal and you saw how well he handled decent ground at Thurles last time.

“It doesn’t really matter to him what the weather does. It’s been a fairly dry winter up until recently so there could be a lot of rain coming and that won’t bother him.

“He’s shown me already this season that I can get him ready off the back of a long enough break so we’re going straight there. He’s a more mature horse now and easier to ride. I think he’ll come on again from Thurles.”

Vaucelet won the Champion Novices’ Hunters’ Chase at Stratford last May and Christie warned not to read too much into his run at Down Royal at Christmas, when he was a beaten favourite.

“Vaucelet is a good horse but he wanted nicer ground and a longer trip than he got at Down Royal,” the trainer said.

“The two of them will be entered and they both could run but I’d say Winged Leader would be in pole position at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Armagh trainer Ronan McNally has each way hopes with Dreal Deal in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle today.