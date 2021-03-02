Gordon Elliott: 'A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for'

Gordon Elliott has admitted that he will spend the rest of his life paying for "an indefensible moment of madness" after being condemned in the wake of a shocking image which showed the leading jumps trainer sitting on a dead horse on his gallops.

The fallout sees Elliott facing the possibility of having no Cheltenham Festival runners later this month after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) put a ban on the Meath trainer saddling runners in Britain while Irish authorities investigate the controversial photo.

Speaking exclusively to the Racing Post, Elliott revealed that the Gigginstown House Stud-owned Morgan was the horse pictured in the photo after the gelding died of a heart aneurysm as a seven-year-old in 2019.

Elliott, who turns 43 today, said that he would forever regret his behaviour after "letting down the whole racing industry" as well as the staff and owners at his powerful Cullentra yard.

"It is indefensible. Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity. A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for and that my staff are suffering for," Elliott said.

"I will be punished, I fully understand that. But it absolutely breaks my heart to read and hear people say that I have no respect for my horses. That couldn't be further from the truth. My whole life has revolved around horses since I was a child.

"I know nothing else. Horses are all I have. I came from nothing and built a dream. When your world starts crumbling in front of you, it's a scary place to be. I just hope people can understand how truly sorry I am and find some way to forgive me for what I have done.

"I treat each and every one of the horses I train with the utmost respect. We pride ourselves on having the highest of standards with the way we treat our horses, and our staff. I think our facilities here at Cullentra vouch for that.

"Horse and staff welfare is at the very top of my priorities. I've invested heavily in outdoor paddocks for horses with respiratory problems; we have vibrating massage plates; a swimming pool; padded stables; a cooling down area.

"We even bring horses to the beach on a regular basis for an away day. The welfare of my horses, both physically and mentally, is massive. I can guarantee that this will never happen again to any animal, alive or dead.

Elliott first became aware of the image while racing at Fairyhouse on Saturday and while his statement late on Sunday night giving context to the picture was widely ridiculed, he insisted that lying about the photo was not an option.

"There were a lot of people telling me to say it was photoshopped, but the one thing I've always been told in life is that if you start telling lies you will end up telling lies for the rest of your life," he added.

"I instantly realised the magnitude of the situation and thought about all I had worked so hard for. I bought my yard nine years ago and the day I bought it I didn't even have the deposit to pay for it. I have worked so hard to get to where I am today.

"My heart goes out to all my staff. I know how hard they work. I know that I have not only let them down but that I have let the whole racing industry down too. That is down to my stupidity and I am truly, truly sorry."

The BHA will not permit Elliott to have runners until the conclusion of an ongoing Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) probe into the disturbing image of the three-time Grand National-winning trainer sitting on a dead horse while on the phone.

That means that his star-studded Cheltenham team including the likes of superstar chaser Envoi Allen, Triumph Hurdle favourite Zanahiyr and dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll may not be allowed to run under his name at the Cotswolds in a fortnight's time.

Owners would be permitted to transfer horses to a different trainer and run them at British meetings should they wish, however, as Elliott faces a fight to save his training career and his tarnished reputation.

His IHRB Referral Hearing is likely to take place within the next week, but he continued with business as usual at Punchestown yesterday to bag a 122/1 four-timer despite being absent from the track.

Elliott could face a suspension of his training licence or a hefty fine over the controversial photo with Betfair already cutting ties with him as an ambassador when stating that "his actions are completely at odds" with their values.

Gigginstown supremo Michael O'Leary is standing by him, though, with the Ryanair boss describing the photo as "a grievous but momentary lapse of judgement" while insisting that "we all make mistakes".

"We all make mistakes, and what is important is that we learn from them and ensure we do not repeat them. We will continue to support him and his team at Cullentra as they work to recover from this deeply regrettable incident," O'Leary said.