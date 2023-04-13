Grand National 2023: Full list of runners, odds and TV schedule

The most prestigious race on the National Hunt calendar will be hotly contested

Aintree will stage the Grand National this Saturday. — © PA

The most famous event in the British racing - the Grand National – will be staged at Aintree on Saturday.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase will see competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of etching their names in history.

Last year, Noble Yeats took victory becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win in more than 80 years.

Here are the runners and odds for the 2023 Grand National as of Thursday 13 April.

Grand National runners and odds

Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: TBC) 13/2

Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 8/1

Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: TBC) 8/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 12/1

Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: TBC) 12/1

Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: TBC) 14/1

Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: TBC) 14/1

Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 14/1

Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: TBC) 16/1

Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 16/1

Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 20/1

Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: TBC) 20/1

The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: TBC) 20/1

Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: TBC) 20/1

Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 25/1

Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: TBC) 25/1

The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: TBC) 25/1

Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: TBC) 33/1

Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 33/1

Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: TBC) 33/1

Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: TBC) 40/1

Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: TBC) 40/1

Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: TBC) 50/1

Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 50/1

Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: TBC) 50/1

Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: TBC) 50/1

Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 50/1

Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: TBC) 50/1

Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: TBC) 50/1

Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: TBC) 50/1

A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: TBC) 66/1

Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: TBC) 66/1

Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: TBC) 66/1

Escaria Ten (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 66/1

Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: TBC) 66/1

Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: TBC) 80/1

Born By The Sea (T: John Gilligan; J: TBC) 100/1

Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: TBC) 100/1

Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: TBC) 100/1

Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 100/1

Full Grand National Day Schedule (all times BST)

1:45pm: Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2:25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3:00pm: Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3:35pm: Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1)

4:15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5:15pm: Randox Grand National Chase (Grade 3)

6:20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Grade 2)

How to watch the Grand National Meeting in Northern Ireland

The only place to watch the meeting in its entirety is on Racing TV, which is a subscription channel. Coverage starts from 10:45am on Thursday and Friday and from 10:30am on Saturday.

On terrestrial TV, ITV1 will show live coverage starting at 2pm on Saturday.